Saudi Surprise Cut Signals OPEC+ Crisis

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.95 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.54 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.47 +0.96 +1.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.272 +0.027 +1.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.532 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +1.62 +2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +1.62 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 +0.56 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 71.80 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.532 +0.007 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 75.94 +4.78 +6.72%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 77.34 +4.51 +6.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 75.62 +1.14 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 553 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 77.01 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 78.87 +1.84 +2.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 +0.56 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 50.49 +1.64 +3.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 73.89 +1.64 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 72.14 +1.64 +2.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 69.29 +1.64 +2.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 67.29 +1.64 +2.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 76.24 +1.64 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.59 +1.64 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +1.62 +2.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 +1.75 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.00 +1.75 +2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.97 +1.64 +2.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.22 +1.64 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.22 +1.64 +2.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +1.75 +2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +3.75 +6.44%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 13 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Russia Sees Oil & Gas Tax Revenue Shed 36% In May

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

Oil Price Bearishness Hits Pandemic Levels

This week, speculative oil positioning…

Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

Are We Nearing An Inflection Point For Oil?

Macro-economic fears continue to rule…

Oil Jumps As EIA Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Jumps As EIA Reports Surprise Crude Build

Crude oil prices moved higher…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Surprise Cut Signals OPEC+ Crisis

By Cyril Widdershoven - Jun 05, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia surprised the markets with another 1 million bpd voluntary production cut.
  • Key OPEC members including the UAE and African nations were unhappy to see the current cuts extended into 2024.
  • Russia is unlikely to comply with production cuts as it looks to optimize oil revenues to finance its war in Ukraine.
Join Our Community
OPEC Flags

Following a suspense-filled weekend in Vienna, where OPEC oil ministers attempted to downplay media attention, global oil markets remain uncertain about the direction of oil prices. The recent "surprise" oil production cut announced by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Prince Abdelaziz bin Salman, has failed to restore confidence in the increasingly fragile OPEC+ alliance. Pressured by his own remarks and attempts to limit coverage by critical reporters, OPEC's leading member had no choice but to bear the burden of yet another production cut. Many analysts expected OPEC+ to extend the existing cuts, while neglecting the real underlying issue. The lack of transparency from Russia regarding its oil production and exports, coupled with Moscow's refusal to discuss potential new cuts, has placed a strain on the OPEC+ alliance. While all members have managed to mitigate the damage temporarily, the outcomes and statements suggest a scorching summer ahead. Diverting attention to 2024 deflects from the pressing concerns at hand.

Over the past week, global oil markets have been dominated by the statements of Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdelaziz bin Salman, particularly his comments on short sellers during a summit in Doha, Qatar. These remarks sparked optimism among bullish traders, who interpreted them as a signal of potential production cuts. However, Prince Abdelaziz's stance on critical journalism, particularly with renowned media outlets like Bloomberg, exposed the fragile internal cohesion within OPEC. Russian Energy Minister Novak's statement that there is no need for additional cuts further aggravated Saudi concerns, undermining any prospects of genuine cooperation between the two parties and leaving the OPEC+ alliance hanging by a thread. Related: ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

Simultaneously, other key OPEC members, notably the UAE and various African nations, have been pushing in the opposite direction. Abu Dhabi, having made substantial investments in its upstream sector, is seeking ways to capitalize on its increased production capacity in the coming years. OPEC's current production cuts hinder this objective, as future volume increases will be restricted. Similarly, African members like Nigeria and Angola find themselves in a similar position, with their current production volumes not aligning with their nominal production capacities. OPEC's move to reassess African quotas based on their actual production levels is perceived as a direct threat to their future prospects.

The dynamics within OPEC are fraught with tensions, as conflicting interests and divergent objectives strain the alliance. The delicate balance between short sellers, critical journalism, production cuts, and individual member ambitions has pushed OPEC to the brink, jeopardizing its future stability.

Although Saudi Prince Abdulaziz expressed trust in Russia's commitment to the production cuts in a recent interview, emphasizing the need to "trust but verify" with the assistance of secondary sources, this statement should not be underestimated. Russia’s current production and export strategy starkly contradicts the existing agreement. It is evident that Moscow is unwilling to curtail its exports, as it requires substantial funds to fund its war in Ukraine, all the while witnessing a gradual erosion of its regional power base. Financing is crucial for the survival of Putin's regime, particularly in the light of the potential offensive by Ukraine's armed forces to push back Russian troops in the occupied territories. 

Until now, Saudi Arabia has remained committed to sustaining the pro-Russian cooperation within OPEC+, but it is becoming increasingly apparent that Riyadh is slowly realizing the limitations imposed upon itself by aligning closely with Putin's interests. The implications of this association are being recognized by Saudi Arabia, highlighting the constraints it has placed on its own decision-making and strategic maneuverability.

Another major concern is the increasingly difficult oil market cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While speculations about the UAE leaving OPEC remain unfounded, internal tensions within the alliance are apparent. UAE's Energy Minister, Suhail, stated that Abu Dhabi will extend its voluntary cut of 144,000 bpd until the end of December 2024, as a precautionary measure in coordination with other participating countries in the OPEC+ agreement. He reiterated that this cut would be from the required production level agreed upon at the thirty-fifth ministerial meeting of OPEC+ on June 4, 2023. It is essential to view this statement as a diplomatic gesture towards Saudi Arabia, rather than openly questioning the UAE's commitment to cooperation.

However, in reality, this voluntary cut is minimal and places extreme pressure on the leadership in Abu Dhabi to navigate a challenging path. Sustaining the cuts until the end of 2024 is unrealistic, both for OPEC and global oil supply. Undoubtedly, there will be an increase in demand in 2023, even if the anticipated 800,000 bpd demand increase from China falls short of expectations.

The UAE’s balancing act poses significant challenges. The sustainability of the extended cuts and the broader cohesion within OPEC remain uncertain amidst shifting market dynamics and divergent objectives among member countries. 

In the short term, some upward price movements will be seen. A cut normally always has some bullish impact. However, when the bearish narrative of recession fears reemerges, the sentiment in oil markets could turn sour once again. 

Overall, the risk for the oil market cannot be underestimated. Instability within OPEC+ bad news. Saudi Arabia needed to put its money where its mouth was last week, but forgot that the reactions from its OPEC peers might not be positive at all, and that additional cuts do not necessarily guarantee higher oil revenues. The escalating crisis between Saudi Arabia and Russia has now become apparent for all to see. What was once dubbed an "unholy alliance" by some has unraveled due to Moscow's increasing desperation for cash and geopolitical influence, which no longer aligns with the interests of the other parties involved. Prince Abdulaziz will soon find himself in a position where he must address his own brother, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and explain why the current course of action will fail to generate additional revenues. The success of Saudi Vision 2030 is pivotal, not only for the stability of crude oil prices but also for the future trajectory of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself.

This uncertainty may bring the return of the more self-centered production policies, such as we’ve seen in 2020. If some OPEC+ members will decide to unilaterally increase their own export volumes, this may upset other OPEC+ members which could opt to do the same, causing oil prices to plunge as a result. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Majors Keen On Libya’s Untapped Potential
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order
ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands
The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com