Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.236 -0.017 -0.39%

Graph up Marine 4 days 111.9 +3.06 +2.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 115.4 +3.73 +3.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 6 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 189 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 6 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Bonny Light 6 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 6 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 95.35 +0.95 +1.01%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 104.8 +2.00 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 121.0 +2.00 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 119.3 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 117.2 +2.00 +1.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 114.3 +2.00 +1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 116.4 +2.00 +1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 120.0 +2.00 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 114.6 +2.00 +1.78%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 120.6 +1.84 +1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 121.8 +2.37 +1.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 112.8 +2.00 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 116.8 +2.00 +1.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 115.3 +2.00 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 109.0 +2.00 +1.87%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 122.3 +0.75 +0.62%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices Again

By Irina Slav - Jun 06, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Saudi Aramco raised Arab Light OSPs to Asia.
  • Arab Light will be more expensive for the European market as well.
  • Prices could go even higher if Asian demand remains robust.
Crude oil prices rose at the start of this week after Saudi Arabia said Sunday it would raise its oil prices for most regions, excluding the United States.

The increase in prices was the biggest for Asian buyers, with the flagship Arab Light set to sell for $2.10 per barrel more than it did this month, at $6.50 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai benchmarks.

Arab Light will be more expensive for the European market as well. Saudi Arabia hiked the price for the grade that is similar to Russia's Urals by $2.20 for European buyers, to $4.30 per barrel over Brent crude.

Brent crude meanwhile topped $120 per barrel yet again, with West Texas Intermediate close behind at over $119 per barrel at the time of writing.

"Mere days after opening the spigots a bit wider, Saudi Arabia wasted little time hiking its official selling price for Asia, its primary market...seeing knock-on effects at the futures open across the oil market spectrum," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note quoted by Reuters.

The wider opening of the spigots remains to materialize, as several analysts have noted. Some have noted that despite the fact that Saudi Arabia is one of the few OPEC members that have spare capacity, it may be wary of tapping it in any sizeable way right now.

Meanwhile, demand, especially in Asia, is rising, as evidenced by the price move by Riyadh.

"A lot of the south-eastern Asian countries, where I'm based, are very much exceeding expectations in terms of road-transportation demand," the Asian operations head of Vitol, Mike Muller, told Bloomberg. "And try buying an air ticket in Singapore in the summer holidays. It's awfully tough."

If demand continues on this trajectory, prices could jump even higher on international markets, Matt Smith from Kpler noted last week.

"If Chinese demand comes roaring back after lockdowns and Russia continues to see production drop, then a retest of the high of $139 seen earlier in the year is not beyond the realms of possibility," he told CNN.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

