Iran Blames OPEC For Vague Output Agreement

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.16 +2.08 +3.06%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.94 +1.39 +1.86%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.922 +0.001 +0.03%
Mars US 20 hours 66.88 -2.00 -2.90%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.13 -1.95 -2.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.922 +0.001 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.28 +0.95 +1.33%
Murban 2 days 75.33 +1.00 +1.35%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.70 -0.19 -0.27%
Basra Light 2 days 73.10 -0.68 -0.92%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.29 -0.32 -0.43%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Girassol 2 days 73.15 -0.25 -0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.15 +0.26 +0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.68 +2.16 +4.85%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 40.58 -0.50 -1.22%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.28 -0.50 -0.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.28 -0.50 -0.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 61.13 -0.50 -0.81%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.08 -0.50 -0.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.88 -0.50 -0.76%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.08 -0.50 -0.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.66 +0.89 +1.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Giddings 2 days 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 77.64 +2.62 +3.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 62.03 -0.50 -0.80%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.98 -0.50 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.98 -0.50 -0.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.53 -0.50 -0.77%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.84 -0.50 -0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 12 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 16 minutes Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 4 hours Trump Says Finishing U.S. Study On Tariffs On Cars From EU
  • 3 hours Unprofitable Project: Europe’s High-Speed Rail Network ‘Slow, Expensive And Ineffective’
  • 10 hours Oil Era Benefits vs Climate Change
  • 5 mins Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 12 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 4 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 3 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 4 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 2 hours The Tony Seba report
  • 3 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 12 hours EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 3 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 18 hours Erdogan After Erdogan: New Presidential Mandate After Yesterday's Elections
  • 5 hours Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 4 hours Renewables to generate 50% of worldwide electricity by 2050 (BNEF report)
  • 6 hours OPEC soap opera daily update

Breaking News:

Audi Cancels Europe Launch Of Tesla Rival

Alt Text

Europe Is Awash With Oil Stored On Ships

Bullish sentiment in markets makes…

Alt Text

Oil Demand Growth Could Start To Soften Soon

Non-OECD markets are one of…

Alt Text

U.S. Overtakes Saudi Arabia In Recoverable Oil Reserves

The United States has overtaken…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran Blames OPEC For Vague Output Agreement

By Tim Daiss - Jun 26, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Khamenei

OPEC and its non-OPEC partners, including Russia, have agreed to increase oil production after meetings on Friday and Saturday. The production increase will start in July by “measurable” supply boosts, but without specific numbers being given.

One of the highlights of the OPEC meeting on Friday was predictable - stark disagreement between OPEC de facto leader Saudi Arabia and regional rival Iran, OPEC’s third largest producer, which likely led to no specific output numbers being agreed upon.

However, OPEC and non-OPEC partners did say in statements that they would raise supply by returning to 100 percent compliance with previously agreed output cuts.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said this implied an indirect reallocation of extra production from countries unable to produce more oil to those, such as his own and the other Gulf OPEC members, that are able to do so. He added that OPEC and non-OPEC combined would pump roughly an extra 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in coming months, equal to 1 percent of global supply.

Iran’s OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, however, countered and said that no reallocation was agreed at Saturday’s joint OPEC and non-OPEC meeting or the OPEC-only talks a day earlier.

The elephant in the room

While global oil markets wait for more concrete data, perhaps a long wait, coming from the 14-member oil producing cartel and its non-OPEC members, the obvious elephant in the room over a more cohesive OPEC deal is Iranian angst over Riyadh’s support, even backroom diplomatic push, for President Donald Trump’s decision to re-impose sanctions against Iran over its nuclear development. Related: This Is Aramco’s Spare Production Capacity

Iran has also ratcheted up its disapproval of the Trump Administration in recent weeks as the Islamic Republic tries in vain for global support to offset coming economic sanctions that are already impacting the country’s ability to cut international business deals, including French oil major Total’s impending exit from Iran due to its heavy reliance on U.S. markets for debt financing. Most other international companies, when faced with alienating the U.S. or choosing sides with Iran, have little choice but to follow Total’s example.

Other international firms preparing to exit Iran or least putting their plans on hold due to renewed sanctions include Russian oil giant Lukoil. Reliance Industries, the Indian company that owns the world's largest oil refining complex, will also stop buying oil from Iran.

Meanwhile, just after OPEC wrapped up its meeting on Friday in Vienna, Iran pressed its media attack on Washington.

"Trump makes two mistakes,” Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters.

“The first one is that he thinks that he will witness regime change in Iran very soon which is a big mistake; and his second mistake is that he thinks there is a capacity in the world for a major excess production (of oil). This is also a mistake,” he said.

Iran has said previously it will remain committed to the 2015 nuclear deal reached with western powers for the time being, pending negotiations with other signatories of the agreement to see if Iran’s interests would still be protected under an accord without the U.S.

However, given that Iran has already tried to press EU members for more action both collectively and individually with minimal success, as well as appealing to OPEC for help, there is a real chance that Iran will break its terms of the 2015 deal, raising the geopolitical stakes with the U.S. as well as furthering tensions with Riyadh both within OPEC and while jockeying for regional hegemony in the region. Related: A Storm Is Brewing In The Southern Gas Corridor

The obvious about-face by Saudi Arabia amid recent pressure from Trump to increase oil production and reign in oil prices also causes considerable anger with Iranian leaders, as does what can be called a re-renewed U.S.-Saudi partnership.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pointed this out recently when he accused the U.S. of working to “provoke” Saudi Arabia against Iran.

“Americans are trying to provoke Saudi Arabia against Tehran ... Their aim is to create more regional crisis ... to push Muslims to fight against Muslims,” Khamenei said, according to a report by Reuters.

“If these governments gain more wisdom, they will not confront Iran. If they confront Iran, they will be defeated.”

However, given the growing divergence between Tehran and Riyadh and an emboldened Saudi Arabia amid Trump’s hawkish middle east policies and renewed sanctions decision, the recent OPEC agreement to increase production and any real numbers and compliance to those numbers could take considerably more work.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Gasoline Price Set To Soar Despite OPEC+ Deal
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com