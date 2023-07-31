Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.30 +0.72 +0.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 26 mins 85.47 +0.48 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.82 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.626 -0.012 -0.45%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.913 -0.043 -1.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.03 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.913 -0.043 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 83.72 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 3 days 85.40 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 83.75 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 608 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 83.95 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 86.92 +0.34 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 61 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.33 +0.49 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 82.73 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 80.98 +0.49 +0.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 78.13 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.13 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 85.08 +0.49 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 74.43 +0.49 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.32 +0.46 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.29 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.77 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.50 +1.25 +1.66%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.75 -2.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 7 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

British PM Says North Sea Drilling Bonanza Will Move Forward

The Oil Eldorado: Guyana's Stabroek Block Surpasses Analyst Expectations

The Oil Eldorado: Guyana's Stabroek Block Surpasses Analyst Expectations

The Guyana Suriname Basin, dominated…

Big Oil’s Big Bet On Petrochemicals Is A Flop

Big Oil’s Big Bet On Petrochemicals Is A Flop

Despite Big Oil historically relying…

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The Biden Administration has released…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

By Cyril Widdershoven - Jul 31, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • The extra Saudi oil output cut has started to take a toll on the nation’s economy.
  • Although the Kingdom has taken strides in economic diversification, all new projects, including the ambitious Giga-Projects, continue to be tied to oil and gas funds.
  • Market analysts and media should closely monitor Riyadh's actions in the coming weeks, as a significant change may be on the horizon.
Join Our Community
Riyal

Recent production cuts by Saudi Arabia are beginning to take a toll on the nation's economy, according to the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook. The Kingdom's 2023 GDP growth projections have been significantly reduced, now expected to reach only 1.9%, down from the previously projected 3.1% in May. The IMF attributed this downgrade to the production cuts announced in April and June as part of the OPEC+ agreement. Despite efforts to diversify the economy with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia remains heavily reliant on hydrocarbon revenues, with the impact of oil market developments still outweighing the growth potential of non-hydrocarbon sectors.

Although the Kingdom has taken strides in economic diversification, all new projects, including the ambitious Giga-Projects, continue to be tied to oil and gas funds. Aramco's substantial revenue base remains crucial for driving economic activity. While this analysis may not sit well with Saudi officials, the IMF downgrade could potentially be followed by similar reactions in the financial markets.

The unilateral production cut presented by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, which was extended during the recent OPEC+ meeting, is now showing negative consequences. The Kingdom's official stance is that Riyadh is the sole entity capable of controlling and stabilizing markets, particularly oil prices. However, many analysts have expressed skepticism about the true motives behind the Saudi move, as a tighter demand-supply situation is expected in the latter half of 2023. Some argue that price fluctuations and speculation are part of the market's natural dynamics, and intervention may not be necessary. Related: Exxon Misses Earnings Estimate With 56% Profit Decline

Evidence supporting the effectiveness of the Saudi cut is debatable. When the cut was initially announced, markets showed minimal reaction, and prices remained weak. The slow economic recovery in China and marginal global demand growth have kept oil prices within the range of $75-85 per barrel. The recent price rally can be attributed to factors unrelated to Saudi Arabia's actions, such as stock withdrawals and reduced fear of a global recession.

Saudi Arabia's progress in economic diversification projects requires higher foreign direct investments (FDI) and increased government revenues, as well as access to international financial markets. The IMF report has cast some doubt on these aspirations. With the MENA region experiencing lower GDP growth projections and some countries facing financial crises, Saudi Arabia must reevaluate its short-term economic strategies. While non-oil GDP growth is robust, it cannot fully compensate for the current reliance on oil revenues. The low FDI inflow during Q1 2023 raises concerns, especially when compared to the expectations set in Vision 2030.

Market analysts and media should closely monitor Riyadh's actions in the coming weeks, as a significant change may be on the horizon. Although no immediate changes are expected at the upcoming JMCC meeting, a Saudi production hike before October 2023 is highly plausible. Signs of a new demand-supply crunch in oil and petroleum product storage volumes, along with positive indicators in Asia, Europe, and the USA, could lead to a dramatic shift in the Kingdom's production volume strategies. A surprise move to prevent oil prices from surpassing $90-100 per barrel in Q4 could be in the works. While the media may not be informed, it is likely that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his brother are preparing a new Saudi surprise after the summer season.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption

3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption
Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?
Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  

Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  
Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com