UK Windfall Tax Here to Stay Despite Energy Sector Overhaul

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 81.85 +1.27 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 85.56 +0.57 +0.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.73 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.641 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 4 hours 2.944 -0.012 -0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 82.25 +1.22 +1.51%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.944 -0.012 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 83.72 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.40 +0.66 +0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 83.75 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 609 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.95 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.37 +0.37 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.92 +0.34 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 62 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.33 +0.49 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.73 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.98 +0.49 +0.61%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 78.13 +0.49 +0.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.83 +0.49 +0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 76.13 +0.49 +0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 85.08 +0.49 +0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 74.43 +0.49 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 70.32 +0.46 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.29 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 74.77 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 76.50 +1.25 +1.66%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.75 -2.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 11 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 7 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

American Gasoline Prices Suddenly Soar On Heat Wave

The Uncertain Future Of The OPEC+ Alliance

The Uncertain Future Of The OPEC+ Alliance

OPEC+ is under severe stress…

Pemex Safety Record Under Fire After Another Platform Blaze

Pemex Safety Record Under Fire After Another Platform Blaze

Mexico's state-owned oil company, Pemex,…

Demand Surge Set To Push Oil Prices Higher This Year

Demand Surge Set To Push Oil Prices Higher This Year

While demand has already returned…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UK Windfall Tax Here to Stay Despite Energy Sector Overhaul

By City A.M - Jul 31, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • The UK government's latest energy announcements include pledges for carbon capture and storage and the release of more oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, but they do not signal a reversal in the windfall tax.
  • Despite a review of the oil and gas sector's tax regime, changes to the Energy Profits Levy will not be considered, and the windfall tax will remain in effect until March 2028.
  • The windfall tax, along with a special 40% corporation tax rate for oil and gas producers, has led to North Sea producers pulling out of domestic projects and has raised concerns about the UK's investment climate.
Join Our Community
UK

Downing Street’s latest energy announcements this morning will not lead to a reversal in the controversial windfall tax, despite industry hopes of it being softened to make the country’s investment climate more attractive.

Many of the new measures were trailed in the media before they were announced today, including the pledges for carbon capture and storage and at least 100 more oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

These proposals will likely provoke a reaction from climate protestors and activists, including Just Stop Oil – which have been active with demonstrations across the country since last summer.

But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appeared to pull a rabbit out of the hat with confirmation of a review of the oil and gas sector’s tax regime, with a potential announcement later this year.

This will not , however, mean the windfall tax – first introduced by Sunak and toughened under Chancellor Jeremy Hunt – will be removed any time soon.

Five more years of government windfall tax

In its call for evidence from the industry, the government confirmed that the focus is on the long-term investment climate of the North Sea, and that changes to the Energy Profits Levy will not be considered.

For now, it appears Downing Street considers its recent introduction of a so-called ‘price floor’ – the Energy Security Investment Mechanism – will be sufficient.

This withdraws the windfall tax when oil prices decline to $71.40 per barrel and gas prices slide below 54p per therm.

Brent Crude oil is currently priced at $85.10 per barrel, while gas is priced at 67.7p per therm on the UK’s benchmark, well above the thresholds.

In contrast to industry hopes, the consultation will focus on the investment climate beyond March 2028, when the Energy Profits Levy will finally conclude, so the windfall tax should stay until then.

Robin Allan, chairman of the association, told City A.M. he welcomed today’s announcement of funding for new carbon capture projects and at least 100 further North Sea oil and gas licences, but warned that that the country’s “broader fiscal regime remains uncompetitive.”

“We look forward to responding to the planned review of taxes on the sector. Whilst we remain concerned that the UK’s broader fiscal regime remains uncompetitive, this consultation will be a great opportunity to review net zero capital allowances, which can support the North Sea oil and gas sector’s commitment to decarbonise the supply chain.”

This perspective was backed by Ithaca Energy, which argued that “fiscal stability is paramount for the industry given the large and long duration of capital investments.”

A spokesperson told City A.M.: “The Energy Profits Levy in its current form continues to impact investment across the UK North Sea with windfall taxes remaining despite softening in commodity prices and profits no longer being windfall in nature.”

Government faces challenge to woo North Sea

As it stands, the Energy Profits Levy is set at 35 per cent and runs through to its end date despite fossil fuel prices and wholesale costs easing – with the government not expected to trigger its price floor at any point over the next five years.

This is on top of the special 40 per cent corporation tax rate oil and gas producers pay – nearly double the rate of other industries.

The tax has contributed to North Sea producers pulling out of domestic projects.

So far this includes Total slashing £100m plans to work on an infill well on Elgin this yearEnquest planning to leave its Kraken field in the North Sea to “natural decline, and Harbour Energy cutting jobs at its Aberdeen base alongside shifting investment to the US and South America.

Meanwhile, Ithaca Energy has been locked in talks with the government over the UK’s investment climate before it moved forward with commitments for Rosebank, as first reported by City A.M.

More work to do, warn analysts

ADVERTISEMENT

Free market think tanks remain sceptical, with Andy Mayer, energy analyst at the Institute of Economic Affairs, predicting that the latest announcements will “do little to encourage investments frightened away by windfall taxes.”

Maxwell Marlow, director of research at the Adam Smith Institute, told City A.M. the consultation needs to be more ambitious and include plans for free ports and designated low-tax spaces for building new projects.

“This consultation should envelop two areas: a low-tax space for plant and building, which means expanding full expensing to rigs, ships, pipelines, and processing facilities. The government should also create free ports around Aberdeen, Shetland, and Bacton, where businesses can better invest in the communities surrounding their production hubs,” he added.

“By creating a long-term, low-tax, resilient framework, the government will create the energy security we need to grow at lower costs for businesses and families.”

By Nicholas Earl via CityAM 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Next Post

The Dark Fleet: How Unknown Traders Keep Russian Oil Flowing
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?
3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption

3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com