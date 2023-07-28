Exxon Misses Earnings Estimate With 56% Profit Decline

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.84 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.99 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.80 -0.88 -1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.625 +0.030 +1.16%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.974 +0.023 +0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.39 +0.76 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.974 +0.023 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.18 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.74 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.58 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 605 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.70 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.58 +0.51 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 58 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.84 +1.31 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.24 +1.31 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.49 +1.31 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.64 +1.31 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.64 +1.31 +1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.59 +1.31 +1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.94 +1.31 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.32 +0.46 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.29 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 74.77 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.50 +1.25 +1.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 66.75 -2.25 -3.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 17 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Europe’s Fuel Export Market Shrinks After Nigeria Scraps Subsidies

Brazil And Guyana Are Fueling Latin America's Oil Resurgence

Brazil And Guyana Are Fueling Latin America's Oil Resurgence

Brazil and Guyana are driving…

Tight Market For Sour Crude Lifts Middle Eastern Prices

Tight Market For Sour Crude Lifts Middle Eastern Prices

The rollover of Saudi oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Misses Earnings Estimate With 56% Profit Decline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 28, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) missed analyst forecasts as it reported on Friday 56% lower earnings for the second quarter amid lower natural gas prices and weaker refining margins.

Exxon reported on Friday second-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.9 billion, or $1.94 per share assuming dilution. This was down from a record $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter of 2022 when oil and gas prices surged after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Exxon’s earnings per share for the second quarter this year missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.03 EPS compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Early this month, Exxon already flagged it expects sharply lower second-quarter earnings, due to low natural gas prices and lower refining margins.

And so it did, but even with the profit warning, Exxon missed the already downgraded analyst consensus estimates.  

Upstream second-quarter earnings were $4.6 billion, down by $1.9 billion from the first quarter and more than halved from $11 billion earnings in the upstream business for the second quarter of 2022. The main factors for the lower upstream earnings were lower natural gas prices, which slumped by 40% in Q2, and seasonally higher scheduled maintenance, Exxon said.

The supermajor’s refining business booked earnings of $2.3 billion, down from $4.2 billion for the first quarter and $5.3 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

“Industry margins declined sequentially from a strong first quarter on weaker diesel margins as Russian supply concerns eased,” Exxon said.

Exxon achieved record quarterly production in the Permian and in Guyana, its top development focus areas for this decade. Oil-equivalent production in Guyana and the Permian jumped by a combined 20% in the second quarter compared to the same quarter of 2022.

“In the Permian, we set another production record and remain on track for an overall growth in production of 10% this year,” CEO Darren Woods said in prepared remarks on the earnings call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Permian and Guyana production, however, was not enough to offset lower price realizations and weakening refining margins, and Exxon joined the other supermajors in reporting lower earnings and also joined European majors Shell and TotalEnergies which missed analysts’ forecasts, too.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron’s Earnings Drop On Lower Energy Prices, Weaker Refining Margins

Next Post

Europe’s Fuel Export Market Shrinks After Nigeria Scraps Subsidies

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Not Be Replenished Anytime Soon

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

 Alt text

How Inadequate Energy Supply Is Disrupting The World Economy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com