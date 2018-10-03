Saudi Arabia And Russia Make Secret Oil Deal

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 76.13 -0.28 -0.37%
Brent Crude 11 mins 85.90 -0.39 -0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.238 +0.008 +0.25%
Mars US 4 hours 81.31 +1.08 +1.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.28 +1.79 +2.20%
Urals 21 hours 81.99 +0.24 +0.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.41 +0.04 +0.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.41 +0.04 +0.05%
Bonny Light 21 hours 85.08 -0.77 -0.90%
Mexican Basket 2 days 76.93 +0.59 +0.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.238 +0.008 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 84.22 +1.19 +1.43%
Murban 21 hours 86.76 +1.79 +2.11%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 79.20 -0.49 -0.61%
Basra Light 21 hours 86.73 +2.51 +2.98%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 84.56 -0.20 -0.24%
Bonny Light 21 hours 85.08 -0.77 -0.90%
Bonny Light 21 hours 85.08 -0.77 -0.90%
Girassol 21 hours 84.43 -1.74 -2.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.28 +1.79 +2.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 38.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.23 -0.07 -0.25%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.23 -0.07 -0.11%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.38 -0.07 -0.09%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.23 -0.07 -0.14%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.23 -0.07 -0.15%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.23 -0.07 -0.15%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.23 -0.07 -0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.23 -0.07 -0.13%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.23 -0.07 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 83.41 +0.04 +0.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 73.00 +1.25 +1.74%
Giddings 21 hours 66.75 +1.25 +1.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 83.86 +2.15 +2.63%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 70.36 +1.18 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 74.31 +1.18 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 74.31 +1.18 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 72.86 +1.18 +1.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.49 -0.07 -0.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 7 hours Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 4 hours Electric Cars Cast Growing Shadow on Profits
  • 7 hours New Deal Without OPEC - Saudi Arabia, Russia Agreed in Sept To Lift Oil Output
  • 2 hours Chevy Bolt EV Sales Plunged 41% During the Third Quarter
  • 2 hours Why the Saudis Can’t Keep a Lid on Oil Prices. And Why I Think the Iran Oil Sanctions are Overblown.
  • 6 hours Saudi Arabia Shelves Solar Megaproject
  • 5 hours Ontario Canada and Wind Turbine Mistakes
  • 4 hours Shell, partners approve huge $31 billion LNG Canada project. How long till Canadian Federal government Environmentalates it into the ground?
  • 2 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 5 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 3 hours Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build
  • 9 hours Is Trump's oil policy going to backfire?
  • 3 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?

Breaking News:

Marathon Oil Aims To Exit North Sea As It Focuses On U.S. Shale

Alt Text

Schlumberger To Buy Russia's Leading Drilling Company

U.S. based oilfield services company…

Alt Text

How Much Spare Capacity Does Saudi Arabia Really Have?

Saudi Arabia has time after…

Alt Text

OPEC's No.4 Vows To Boost Spare Oil Capacity

While OPEC decided not to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia And Russia Make Secret Oil Deal

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 03, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Novak Falih

Are Saudi Arabia and Russia helping Trump out by agreeing to increase oil production?

A new report from Reuters says that Russia and Saudi Arabia “struck a private deal” in September to increase production in order to suppress oil prices. Intriguingly, the pair apparently phoned the U.S. before the Algiers meeting in late September to relay the details of their plan.

The report is an indication that Saudi Arabia was trying to respond to pressure from President Trump to lower oil prices. If the White House was informed about the secret private deal, it didn’t seem to resolve Trump’s concerns.

Just a few days after the Algiers meeting, Trump blamed OPEC for high oil prices at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Also, the secrecy behind the private deal is interesting. It demonstrates that the Saudis do not want to be perceived as doing Trump’s bidding. “The Russians and the Saudis agreed to add barrels to the market quietly with a view not to look like they are acting on Trump’s order to pump more,” one source told Reuters.

However, the downside of keeping the strategy secret is that if the oil market doesn’t know about it, or the fact that Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to ramp up production, then the effect on prices is muted. After all, Brent surged to $85 per barrel in recent days, evidence that oil traders are not convinced about OPEC’s strategy.

It may not be surprising then that the Reuters report came out when it did. Was that a deliberate strategy by the Saudis to leak the details to the press in order to inform the market? Who knows, but it came shortly after Brent rose its highest level in four years, which seems unlikely to be a coincidence. Related: Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

On Wednesday, Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih confirmed the increase in supply, telling reporters that Saudi output currently stands at 10.7 million barrels per day (mb/d), right around the country’s all-time record high. That is up sharply from the 10.4 mb/d it produced in August, and the increase offers some evidence to back up the story that Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to boost output weeks ago, and may have told American officials about it. Al-Falih also said that production would be “slightly higher” in November compared to October levels.

Russia added 150,000 bpd in September, pushing output up to a new post-Soviet record high at about 11.35 mb/d. “I would expect Russia’s oil production will hover at around 11.4 to 11.6 million bpd until the end of 2018 and may increase further to 11.8 million bpd later on in 2019,” a source at a major Russian oil company told Reuters. Those are serious numbers, and should be taken with a grain of salt, but they offer a window into the thinking in Moscow.

Nevertheless, the White House still does not appear to be completely mollified. At the end of September, Trump reportedly called the Saudi King, and although the nature of that conversation was not disclosed, most oil watchers believed that the call was an attempt to pressure the Saudis into increasing oil supply. Related: Kuwait Stops Exporting Crude To U.S.

Trump continued the pressure campaign at a campaign rally in Mississippi on Tuesday, where he offered some details about the conversation. “How about our military deals where we protect rich nations that we don’t get reimbursed?” Trump said. “I love the king, King Salman, but I said, ‘King, we’re protecting you. You might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military, you have to pay.’” Whether or not he actually said this to the King is questionable, but the fact that he appears to be insulting the Saudi monarchy in public offers more evidence that he wants them to lower oil prices from today’s highs.

It remains to be seen if Trump can convince the Saudis to take a more aggressive line, although it should be noted that Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase production by 300,000 bpd from August levels is not trivial. Qatar’s Minister of Energy and Industry Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada defended the current OPEC strategy on Wednesday. “OPEC is not trying to manipulate the price, it's trying to bring the market to balance,” he told CNBC.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Are Falling Even Faster Than Expected
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?
Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Oil Market Shocked As China’s Top Refiner Halves Iranian Oil Imports

Oil Market Shocked As China’s Top Refiner Halves Iranian Oil Imports

 Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

 Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com