Russia’s Cheap Oil Gains Market Share In China

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 104.0 -0.23 -0.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 106.9 -0.43 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 107.6 -1.43 -1.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.494 +0.230 +3.17%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.282 -0.026 -0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.3 +1.51 +1.39%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 101.2 +1.92 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.282 -0.026 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 21 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 232 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 21 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.3 +1.51 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 86.64 +1.32 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 102.9 +1.32 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 101.1 +1.32 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 99.04 +1.32 +1.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 96.19 +1.32 +1.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 98.29 +1.32 +1.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 101.8 +1.32 +1.31%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 96.49 +1.32 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 108.8 +2.24 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.8 +1.75 +1.77%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 94.50 +1.75 +1.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 109.1 +5.09 +4.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 98.17 +1.62 +1.68%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 102.1 +1.62 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 102.1 +1.62 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.8 +1.75 +1.77%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 12 hours "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 18 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

IEA:Global Electricity Demand Has Slowed Dramatically

How China Could Trigger The Next Sharp Selloff In Crude

How China Could Trigger The Next Sharp Selloff In Crude

While the tight supply narrative…

Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom

Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom

Growing fear of a looming…

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

Are OPEC And The IEA Right About What’s Next For Oil?

OPEC and the IEA both…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Cheap Oil Gains Market Share In China

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 20, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • ESPO crude grade gains popularity in China.
  • ESPO goes for around $1-$2 discount per barrel to the international benchmark Brent.
  • High demand for the cheaper Russian crude relative to rival grades has already reduced Chinese imports from West Africa
Join Our Community

China continues to buy discounted Russian crude and is gobbling up the ESPO crude grade from Russia’s Far East, upending global trade flows.

ESPO, which Russia ships from its Far Eastern ports, is being offered at a 10-percent discount compared to similar-quality crudes from Brazil or West Africa, traders familiar with the Chinese buying told Bloomberg on Wednesday.  

ESPO goes for around $1-$2 discount per barrel to the international benchmark Brent, while Brazil’s Lula and Sapinhoa crudes, for example, are being offered at a $10 per barrel premium over Brent, the traders told Bloomberg.

The high demand for the cheaper Russian crude relative to rival grades has already reduced Chinese imports from West Africa, and even forced Iran to additionally discount its crude going to China—pretty much the only current buyer of Iranian oil, which continues to be under U.S. sanctions.

ESPO is also attractive in China because shipment from Russia’s Far Eastern port of Kozmino takes around four days, compared to two months for a cargo delivery from Brazil.

ESPO is among the favorite blends of China’s independent refiners, the so-called teapots, and they have lifted a lot of that grade over the past weeks, traders told Bloomberg.  

The high Chinese demand for cheaper Russian crude was evident in the Chinese customs data released on Wednesday, which showed that Russia remained China’s top oil supplier ahead of Saudi Arabia for a second month running, while Saudi oil imports slumped.

In June, China imported around 1.77 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil, below the previous month’s record, but still way ahead of shipments from Saudi Arabia, according to the customs data cited by Reuters. Chinese oil imports from Saudi Arabia slumped to 1.23 million bpd, from 1.84 million bpd in May, and were 30% below the June 2021 imports.

In May, China imported a record volume of Russian crude, with arrivals surging by 55 percent to nearly 2 million bpd. This made Russia the top oil supplier to the world’s leading crude importer—putting it ahead of Saudi Arabia for the first time in a year and a half.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How China Could Trigger The Next Sharp Selloff In Crude

Next Post

Saudi Arabia’s Ability To Pump More Oil “Limited”
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power

Texas Heatwave Highlights A Major Problem With Wind Power
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Middle East Buyers Ramp Up Russian Fuel Imports

Middle East Buyers Ramp Up Russian Fuel Imports
Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check

Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com