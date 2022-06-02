Russia Will Regret Selling Alaska If Biden Unleashes Its Energy Potential

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.2 +1.93 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 117.9 +1.64 +1.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.485 -0.211 -2.43%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.266 +0.123 +2.97%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 4.218 +0.147 +3.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 -5.87 -4.77%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 110.1 +0.49 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 4.218 +0.147 +3.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 112.4 -4.04 -3.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 115.8 -2.64 -2.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 185 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 -5.87 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.53 -0.15 -0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 101.2 +0.59 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 117.4 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 115.7 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 113.6 +0.59 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 +0.59 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 +0.59 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 112.8 +0.59 +0.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 116.4 +0.59 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 111.0 +0.59 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.8 +4.00 +3.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 105.5 -5.50 -4.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 120.6 -0.11 -0.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 109.2 +0.59 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.8 +0.75 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 105.5 +0.50 +0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.0 +3.49 +2.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 6 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

U.S. Economic Officials Says Biden Considering Oil & Tax Windfall Tax

Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

The oil market is on…

Germany Expects Oil Embargo Decision This Week

Germany Expects Oil Embargo Decision This Week

The European Union is about…

Russia Sends Record Volumes Of Oil To India, China

Russia Sends Record Volumes Of Oil To India, China

While Europe shuns Russian oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Will Regret Selling Alaska If Biden Unleashes Its Energy Potential

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 02, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Alaska is one of the most resource-rich states in the United States, will billions of barrels of recoverable oil reserves.
  • Russia, which sold Alaska to the United States in 1867, is currently benefitting from sky-high oil prices, prices which would drop if Alaskan production were to soar.
  • When it comes to oil, natural gas, and even mining for renewable energy minerals, the battle in Alaska is one between the environment and the growing demand for energy.
Join Our Community

Alaska has the potential to provide the US with more oil, but it all boils down to one question: what’s more important, energy security or the environment? This issue is currently being toiled over by Biden’s administration and the Alaskan state government. As oil firms are committed to continuing major oil and gas operations in Alaska, will they be allowed to support the growing North American energy demand or will the U.S. government halt operations in favor of progressing climate policy? 

Several discoveries last year showed that Alaska still has huge oil potential. As well as major investments from Australian firm 88 Energy, American major ConocoPhillips has a major stake in Alaskan oil. If it can develop its delayed $8 billion Willow project in the state, it can expect to provide around 160,000 bpd for the next three decades, with a total output of 590 million barrels by 2050. But Conoco has been back and forth with the project, lobbying for the development – which was approved near the end of President Trump’s time in office – to get off the ground. 

Thanks to improvements in drilling technology and innovations in oil recovery through gas injection, further exploration could allow oil and gas companies to pump billions more barrels of oil in Alaska. This would add to the projects that are already underway on Alaska’s North Slope, with the average daily output totaling nearly 500,000 bpd Ironically, the arctic state that holds the potential to help North America ensure its energy security was sold to the U.S. by Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million. The discovery of gold in the late 1800s and, later, black gold has put Alaska on the map. At the beginning of 2021, Alaska had around 2.4 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, as well as nearly 37 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. 

However, much of Alaska’s untapped oil is likely located in national parks and unexploited federal land, leading environmentalists to campaign strongly over further exploration. This has been supported by President Biden’s Green New Deal, which strives for an energy transition away from fossil fuels to renewable alternatives. 

This was largely the reason for Biden’s announcement for the cancellation of Alaska’s oil and gas lease sale in May. Despite calls on the American president to boost U.S. oil production to meet energy needs, Biden decided to halt the leasing of a 1-million-acre area in the Cook Inlet in Alaska. The government cited a lack of industry interest in the area as the reason for stopping the lease. This comes after the cancellation of two other leases in the Gulf of Mexico due to conflicting court rulings. 

But Biden has been criticized by opponents for suggesting there is a lack of interest in the site. Republican Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski explained, “Cook Inlet is the sole source of the natural gas that more than 400,000 people in Southcentral Alaska—and significant military bases that are critical to our national security—depend on… Alaska's industry does have interest in lease sales in Cook Inlet. To claim otherwise is simply false, not to mention stunningly short-sighted.”

Related: OPEC Considers Extra Large Hike In Oil Production To Compensate For Russia

Experts question whether the Biden administration cited the lack of interest to avoid entering into a discussion on climate change, at a time when oil and gas prices are soaring, and global shortages are leading to rapidly rising consumer energy costs. But environmentalists are praising the move which will prevent underwater pipelines and platforms from being constructed, which could have caused damage to the environment in the area. 

A week after Biden canceled the lease, his administration announced a move to ban the disposal of mining waste in Alaska’s Bristol Bay watershed. This could delay the Pebble Mine project, a mining development for copper, gold, and other metals, which has been in the works for around a decade. The ban would help protect one of the world’s largest salmon fisheries. 

The global demand for metals, such as copper, has increased significantly over the last year as energy firms require these materials to develop renewable energy projects and batteries. Alaskan energy is an increasingly complicated issue for a U.S. government that is balancing the development of renewable energy projects with the task of not causing damage to the environment. 

John Shively, CEO of the mine’s developed Pebble Limited Partnership, stated “I find it ironic that the President is using the Defense Production Act to get more renewable energy minerals such as copper into production while others in the administration seek political ways to stop domestic mining projects such as ours.”

Going forward, Biden must consider how to boost U.S. energy security while considering the detrimental impact on the environment. To meet his climate change goals, he must reduce America’s reliance on oil and gas. But at a time when the world is facing severe energy shortages, the cancellation of leases and, in addition, the halting of renewable energy projects will not be a popular decision for many. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks

U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks
When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?
Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com