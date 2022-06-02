Rising U.S. Interest Rates Could Significantly Impact Emerging Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.3 +1.99 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 118.0 +1.71 +1.47%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.490 -0.206 -2.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.266 +0.123 +2.97%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 4.216 +0.145 +3.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 -5.87 -4.77%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 110.1 +0.49 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 4.216 +0.145 +3.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 112.4 -4.04 -3.47%
Graph down Murban 2 days 115.8 -2.64 -2.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 185 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.1 -5.87 -4.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.53 -0.15 -0.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 101.2 +0.59 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 117.4 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 115.7 +0.59 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 113.6 +0.59 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 +0.59 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 110.7 +0.59 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 112.8 +0.59 +0.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 116.4 +0.59 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 111.0 +0.59 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.1 +1.08 +0.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.8 +4.00 +3.71%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 105.5 -5.50 -4.95%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 120.6 -0.11 -0.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 109.2 +0.59 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 +0.59 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.8 +0.75 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 105.5 +0.50 +0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.0 +3.49 +2.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 6 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

U.S. Economic Officials Says Biden Considering Oil & Tax Windfall Tax

The Giant Gas Reserve That Could Have Eased Today’s Crisis

The Giant Gas Reserve That Could Have Eased Today’s Crisis

Argentina is home to one…

Three Bullish Factors That Could Send Oil To $120

Three Bullish Factors That Could Send Oil To $120

Oil prices have been rising…

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Supply Uncertainties Mount

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As Supply Uncertainties Mount

The EU finally agreed on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rising U.S. Interest Rates Could Significantly Impact Emerging Markets

By Oxford Business Group - Jun 02, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • In May the US Federal Reserve implemented its largest interest rate increase in two decades.
  • The move is likely to affect emerging market currencies and increase debt payments.
  • Emerging markets are better positioned to combat higher interest rates than in the past.
  • Many central banks anticipated the rate hike and implemented their own fiscal measures.
Join Our Community

Following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise benchmark interest rates in recent months, analysts are closely tracking the impact this will have on emerging markets and their economies.

On May 4 the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to a target range of 0.75-1%, the largest increase since 2000. This followed a 0.25-percentage-point rise in March, the first since December 2018.

The decision to lift interest rates comes amid attempts to control inflation in the US, which hit a 40-year high of 8.5% in March.

After rates reached historic lows during the pandemic, the Federal Reserve signalled that it will continue to raise them gradually over the coming months in small increments to provide a so-called soft landing for the US economy.

Impact on emerging markets

While the rate hikes were initiated to help the US domestic economy, higher interest rates are nevertheless likely to impact emerging markets.

Past experiences, most recently in 2013, have shown that interest rate rises often increase the cost of servicing US dollar-denominated debt for emerging markets, lead to a depreciation of their currencies, weaker demand for exports in the US and potential outflows of capital from lower-income economies.

Higher interest rates were cited as a contributing factor, along with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when the IMF in April downgraded its full-year growth outlook for developing and emerging market countries from 4.8% to 3.8%.

The primary challenge of higher interest rates is that they weaken the value of other currencies against the dollar, making it more expensive to service existing debt payments and often triggering an outflow of capital investment from emerging markets.

To shore up foreign exchange rates, curtail inflation in their own economies and pay down dollar-denominated debt, emerging market central banks have already started raising interest rates.

On the same day that the US Federal Reserve hiked its rate in May Brazil’s central bank increased its rate by one percentage point to 12.75%. This was the 10th consecutive rate hike for Brazil, with another expected in June. Nigeria similarly responded to the move by raising its lending rate by 150 basis points, its first interest rate hike in six years.

The impact of the rate hikes is not expected to be felt universally, however.

Countries that run consistent trade deficits financed with dollar-denominated debt are likely to be more exposed to the potential flow-on effects. Examples include Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Turkey, which have seen the largest increases in their bond yields among emerging markets since the end of 2020.

One week after the Federal Reserve’s hike Argentina’s central bank raised its interest rate by another two percentage points to 49%. In contrast, Turkey has held its rate steady at 14% this year, despite the official inflation rate reaching a two-decade high of 70% in April and the Turkish lira continuing to weaken.

Emerging markets have learned from past crises

While pressure on exchange rates and bond yields is likely to persist over the coming 12 to 18 months, there is some evidence to suggest that many emerging markets are better positioned to handle the fiscal challenges than in the past.

Related: Citi: Oil Is Overvalued By $50 Per Barrel

For one, several central banks anticipated the Federal Reserve’s move and started raising their own rates last year.

Mexico raised its interest rate for the eighth consecutive time in mid-May. The currency has been on a broadly upward trajectory against the dollar since December, and the economy posted stronger-than-expected growth in the first quarter of the year.

In Colombia – where the central bank has increased interest rates six times since September, from 1.75% to 6% – the peso also rallied against the dollar in May after experiencing a drop in late April.

In general, emerging markets also hold larger foreign currency reserves, rely less on dollar-denominated debt and run smaller current account deficits than in the past. According to a paper from the Brookings Institution, a US think tank, in 2013 the world’s most fragile countries had an average current account deficit of 4.4% of GDP, but this figure stood at 0.4% in mid-2021.

More diversified economies and trade relationships are also serving to insulate emerging markets today. In the past, a US economic slowdown was devastating for the export potential of many emerging markets; however, today most are more resilient and able to export goods to many other countries, including but not limited to China.

Although China is facing its own economic headwinds due to dollar appreciation and its “zero-Covid” strategy, many emerging markets have more diversified, non-commodity export sectors, making them better able to withstand the potential fallout of rate hikes and a slowing global economy.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Russia Has Remained One Step Ahead Of Western Sanctions
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer

Oil Prices Are Set To Surge Even Higher This Summer
Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar

Oil Prices Rally Despite Strong Dollar
U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks

U.S. Oil Rigs Dip For First Time In 9 Weeks
When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

When Will U.S. Crude Production Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?
Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com