Russia Has Oil Reserves At Least Until 2080

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.36 +1.54 +2.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.69 +1.64 +2.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.966 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.037 +0.036 +1.80%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 +0.029 +1.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 63.82 -2.16 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.125 +0.029 +1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 3 days 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 62.36 -2.18 -3.38%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 68.59 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 66.00 -2.10 -3.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.14 -2.00 -2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.62 -2.28 -4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 51.17 -2.26 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 62.82 -2.26 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 64.22 -2.26 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 59.62 -2.26 -3.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 60.02 -2.26 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 62.62 -2.26 -3.48%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 57.92 -2.26 -3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 -2.14 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 54.25 -2.25 -3.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.85 +0.37 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.77 -2.26 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -2.25 -4.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.16 -2.26 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 15 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 mins Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours .
  • 4 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances

Breaking News:

UK Climate Boss: World Must End Coal To Save Planet

Oil Prices Rally Despite Bearish Backlash

Oil Prices Rally Despite Bearish Backlash

Oil prices have remained surprisingly…

India COVID Crisis Could Slow Global Oil Demand Rebound

India COVID Crisis Could Slow Global Oil Demand Rebound

India’s grim record-setting COVID wave…

Oil Theft Is A Major Problem In Latin America

Oil Theft Is A Major Problem In Latin America

Latin America has seen a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Has Oil Reserves At Least Until 2080

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 14, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Russia’s oil reserves will last until 2080 at the current pace of annual production, Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov told Russian outlet RBC in an interview this week.

Russia also has natural gas reserves for another 103 years of annual production at current output levels, the minister said.

Russia’s actual oil and gas reserves could even rise if it steps up exploration in hard-to-drill areas, the minister added, noting that Russia needs to develop exploration, including in hard-to-reach areas.

Last month, Evgeny Kiselev, the head of the Russian Federal Agency for Mineral Resources, told state outlet Rossiyskaya Gazeta that Russia has 58 years worth of oil reserves, of which 19 years to profitably pump those reserves at current levels with current technology. Advances in technology, however, will constantly push back the deadline.

Asked how long Russia would have oil reserves, Kiselev said “indefinitely.”

Oil and gas export revenues are key to Russia’s budget income. Oil price collapses like last year’s lead to belt-tightening policies despite Moscow’s insistence that it can live with $30 oil. Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Soars As WTI Recovers

Russia’s production fell last year and is set for slight growth this year and next, according to government data and estimates.

After setting a post-Soviet high in oil and condensate production in 2019, Russia saw its output drop by 8.6 percent in 2020 due to the lower global demand and low oil prices, as well as the OPEC+ production cuts. Russia’s crude oil and condensate production fell in 2020 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis and then slump in oil prices, according to government statistics.  

Last month, Russia cut its estimates for domestic crude oil, gas, and coal production for 2021 and 2022, but kept the estimates for the oil production for 2023 and 2024 unchanged. As per the latest forecasts from the Russian government, oil production this year is set to stand at 517 million tons, down from a previous estimate of 560 million tons. The projection for Russia’s oil output in 2022 was also reduced, to 548 million tons, down from earlier estimates of production of 558 million tons.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Canada Boost Oil Production While Reducing Emissions?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings

Big Oil Eyes Wave Of Buybacks After Blowout Earnings
Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?

Could Trinidad And Tobago Become A Hotspot For Oil In The Caribbean?
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April
Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale

Russian Gas Giant Novatek Presents Answer To U.S. Shale



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com