India Oil Demand Slumps By 20% In May Amid COVID Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.44 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.70 +0.65 +0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.984 +0.011 +0.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.011 +0.010 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.112 +0.016 +0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 63.82 -2.16 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.112 +0.016 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 62.36 -2.18 -3.38%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 68.59 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 66.00 -2.10 -3.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Girassol 1 day 67.14 -2.00 -2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.62 -2.28 -4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.17 -2.26 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 62.82 -2.26 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 64.22 -2.26 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 59.62 -2.26 -3.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 60.02 -2.26 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 62.62 -2.26 -3.48%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 57.92 -2.26 -3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 54.25 -2.25 -3.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.48 +0.48 +0.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 57.77 -2.26 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.42 +0.80 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 5 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 12 hours .
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 2 days 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows

Breaking News:

Leading Chinese Lithium Producer May Open Battery Plant In Argentina

Rystad Energy: India’s COVID Crisis Could Result In Global Oil Glut

Rystad Energy: India’s COVID Crisis Could Result In Global Oil Glut

India’s worsening COVID outbreak is…

Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January

Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January

Oil prices moved higher after…

Can Canada Boost Oil Production While Reducing Emissions?

Can Canada Boost Oil Production While Reducing Emissions?

Canada is looking to increase…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India Oil Demand Slumps By 20% In May Amid COVID Crisis

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 17, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Fuel demand in India continues to slump this month amid the COVID crisis in the world’s third-largest oil importer, with gasoline sales down to a one-year low and diesel consumption dropping to the lowest in seven months in the first two weeks of May.

Sales of gasoline and diesel plunged by 20 percent in the period May 1-15 compared to April, when demand was already deteriorating, sources with knowledge of data from the three biggest fuel retailers told Bloomberg.

Compared to the same weeks in 2020, road fuel sales plummeted by 28 percent, according to the sources familiar with preliminary data of the sales of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, which, combined, account for 90 percent of India’s sales of fuels.

Most of India has been under local lockdowns since April when the resurgence of COVID started to overwhelm the healthcare system. The central government, however, is resisting calls for a nationwide lockdown, fearing a backlash on economic growth.

As India continues to fight the COVID resurgence, the infections are now spreading to rural areas. Daily new cases are now below the peak of over 400,000 from early May, but on Friday, the country reported a third consecutive day of more than 4,000 deaths.

Due to the COVID crisis, Indian fuel demand plunged by 9.4 percent in April compared to March, according to official data cited by Press Trust of India last week.

Oil demand in India is the main drag on the expected lower-than-previously-thought global oil demand this quarter, OPEC warned in its monthly report last week. The cartel, however, is optimistic that accelerating vaccination programs and rising fuel demand will raise global oil demand by 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) this year despite the current COVID crisis in India, and kept its 2021 demand outlook unchanged from last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Has Oil Reserves At Least Until 2080

Next Post

OPEC’s Oil Exports Are Surging By 1 Million Bpd In May
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April

Oil Prices Set For Biggest Daily Drop Since Early April
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com