Russia Expects OPEC+ To Ease Cuts Next Month

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 40.65 +0.83 +2.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 42.77 +0.74 +1.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 40.82 +0.50 +1.24%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.25 +0.80 +1.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.43 +2.15 +6.27%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 1.734 +0.063 +3.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.55 +0.46 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.01 +0.83 +1.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 41.74 +0.49 +1.19%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.41 +0.88 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.97 +0.59 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.36 +0.74 +1.78%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.42 +0.39 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.66 +4.44 +11.62%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 27.36 -0.48 -1.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 36.32 +0.55 +1.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.82 +0.55 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 40.22 +0.55 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 35.32 +0.55 +1.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 39.82 +0.55 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 34.82 +0.55 +1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 43.09 -0.25 -0.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.77 +0.55 +1.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.72 +0.55 +1.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.25 +0.50 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.00 +0.50 +1.69%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.46 +0.55 +1.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 2 hours Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 3 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 2 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 20 hours Apology Accepted!
  • 53 mins Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 1 hour Why Oil could hit $100
  • 2 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 8 hours The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 22 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 23 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 1 day CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 1 day Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 1 day The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist

Breaking News:

U.S. Looks For Ways To Cut Off Iranian Gasoline Shipments To Venezuela

U.S. Shale Scrambles For Credit With Oil At $40

U.S. Shale Scrambles For Credit With Oil At $40

U.S. oil and gas companies…

Oil Rig Count Collapse Beginning To Slow

Oil Rig Count Collapse Beginning To Slow

Baker Hughes reported on Thursday…

Supermajors Are Flocking To This Booming Oil Frontier

Supermajors Are Flocking To This Booming Oil Frontier

Supermajors are flocking to this…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Expects OPEC+ To Ease Cuts Next Month

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 02, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC+ is not discussing or planning changes to its production cut agreement, which should see the oil producers ease the cuts in August, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at an online conference on Thursday.  

OPEC+, led by Russia and OPEC’s top producer Saudi Arabia, agreed in June to extend the record production cuts of 9.7 million bpd by one month through the end of July. 

According to the original agreement reached in April, OPEC+ was to cut 9.7 million bpd in combined production for two months—May and June—and then ease these to 7.7 million bpd, to stay in effect until the end of the year. Then, from January 2021, the production cuts would be further eased to 5.8 million bpd, to remain in effect until end-April 2022.

The group is not discussing any changes to the parameters of the deal for after July, Novak said, noting that the producers would thus start to ease the record cuts of 9.7 million bpd to 7.7 million bpd.

Commenting on the global oil supply during the demand crash in April, the Russian minister said that the oil glut likely reached 1 billion barrels when demand was worst hit in the pandemic and the measures to contain it.

But OPEC+ has started to influence the supply-demand balance, and the oversupply continued to shrink in June, he added.

“I hope that figures in July will show that we have reached market balance and even a deficit in supply,” Novak said.  

While Russia expects that the OPEC+ production cuts will start easing in August, OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia is still busy trying to have laggards in the deal, such as Iraq, Nigeria, and Angola, fall in line with their quotas and compensate for previous non-compliance in May and June.

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has threatened a new oil price war unless Angola and Nigeria toe the line, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, quoting delegates.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Needs To Rethink Its Strategy To Survive

Next Post

Moody’s Turns Bearish On Oil Demand Growth
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Country That Won The Oil War

The Country That Won The Oil War
Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced

Oil Market Optimism Is Entirely Misplaced
Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins

Natural Gas Price Plunge Could Soon Lead To Shut-Ins
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com