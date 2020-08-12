OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 42.60 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 45.43 +0.93 +2.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.148 -0.004 -0.19%
Graph up Mars US 21 mins 43.92 +1.11 +2.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 45.21 +0.20 +0.44%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 44.05 +0.20 +0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 43.23 -0.41 -0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.23 -0.41 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.61 +0.38 +0.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.78 +0.21 +0.53%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.148 -0.004 -0.19%
Graph up Marine 2 days 43.96 +0.39 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.35 +0.30 +0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.38 +0.22 +0.50%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.14 -0.58 -1.27%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.66 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.61 +0.38 +0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.61 +1.38 +4.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 30.31 -0.33 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.61 -0.33 -0.81%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 42.01 -0.33 -0.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.36 -0.33 -0.88%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 36.61 -0.33 -0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 39.00 +0.75 +1.96%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 32.75 +0.75 +2.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.46 +0.93 +2.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 37.35 +1.06 +2.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 41.30 +1.06 +2.63%
U.S. Oil Production To Fall More Than Expected This Year

Aramco Aims To Boost Production Capacity To 13 Million Bpd

What Will The Post-Pandemic Shale Patch Look Like?

OPEC Admits That 2020 Oil Demand Is Worse Than Expected

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 12, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Due to the coronavirus shock to the global economy, the world’s oil demand is expected to drop by 9.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 – a larger demand loss than the cartel had estimated just a month ago.    

In its closely-watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) published on Wednesday, OPEC now forecasts that the global economy will shrink by 4.0 percent this year, more than the 3.7-percent economic drop expected in the July forecast, due to the additional negative impact of the pandemic.  

Due to lower economic activity levels in some major developing countries, this year’s global oil demand is now forecast to reach 90.6 million bpd—a drop of 9.1 million bpd compared to 2019. The expected decline in demand is around 100,000 bpd larger than OPEC had forecast last month.

In 2021, global oil demand is set to grow by 7.0 million bpd, with the expected rise unchanged from last month’s projection.

“The forecast assumes that COVID-19 will largely be contained globally, with no further major disruptions to the global economy,” OPEC noted in its report.

The cartel noted, however, that for 2021 “Large uncertainties prevail, possibly resulting in a negative impact on petroleum consumption going forward. During exceptional times the normal relationship between disposable income and oil demand does not hold up.”

As of June, commercial oil stocks in OECD countries were still rising, according to OPEC estimates. At 3.240 billion barrels, they were 301.5 million barrels higher than the same time a year ago, and 291.2 million barrels above the latest five-year average.

“Looking ahead, crude and product price developments in 2H20 will continue to be impacted by concerns over a second wave of infections and higher global stocks. Product inventories may remain elevated due to weak road and air transport fuel demand, while gasoil, fuel oil and naphtha prices are expected to continue to receive some support from sectors less affected by the pandemic such as the home heating and petrochemical sectors,” OPEC said.

As far as OPEC’s crude oil production in July in concerned, secondary sources data showed that OPEC’s output rose by 980,000 bpd month over month to average 23.17 million bpd—close to the estimates in the monthly Reuters survey, after Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE ended their voluntary one-month over-compliance of a collective 1 million bpd. Of note in the July production is OPEC’s secondary sources estimate that oil production in Iraq – the biggest laggard in compliance which has promised to cut much more to offset poor compliance – saw its production rise by 39,000 bpd to average 3.752 million bpd.     

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

