Rising COVID-19 Case Count Disrupt Oil Ports In China

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.57 -0.72 -1.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.00 -0.51 -0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.826 -0.120 -3.04%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.034 -0.014 -0.69%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.166 -0.035 -1.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.14 -0.92 -1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.14 -0.92 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.31 -1.45 -2.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.65 -1.25 -1.76%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 65.69 -1.15 -1.72%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.166 -0.035 -1.58%

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.66 -0.92 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.35 -1.21 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.59 -1.36 -2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 70.73 -0.94 -1.31%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 68.76 -1.71 -2.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 68.31 -1.45 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.31 -1.45 -2.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.33 -1.31 -1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.65 -1.25 -1.76%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.84 -1.02 -1.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.29 -1.10 -1.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 66.29 -1.15 -1.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 67.69 -1.15 -1.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 63.14 -1.65 -2.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 60.29 -1.15 -1.87%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.29 -1.15 -1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 62.94 -1.15 -1.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 65.84 -1.30 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 61.29 -1.15 -1.84%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.14 -0.92 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.68 -0.63 -0.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.24 -1.15 -1.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 65.19 -1.15 -1.73%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.19 -1.15 -1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.75 -1.25 -1.92%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 -1.25 -2.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.18 -1.15 -1.57%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Rising COVID-19 Case Count Disrupt Oil Ports In China

By Irina Slav - Aug 17, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
The rising Covid-19 case count in China has begun disrupting crude oil trade as it shutters some of the world's busiest ports.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, which is the world's third-busiest, remained closed, albeit partially, for a sixth day. Now some expect these closures to multiply.

"If we do see port closures increase in frequency and scale around China, that could really create some logistical headaches oil traders and Chinese refiners," said Jay Maroo, Senior Market Analyst at trading and shipping market intelligence provider Vortexa.

"Chinese refiners are already feeling the impact of lower domestic fuel demand and will bear the brunt of lower product export quotas for the second half of this year. When you combine this with the risk of increased delays in receiving crude at major seaborn crude import hubs – such as Qingdao, Ningbo, and Zhoushan – there is a potential for a perfect storm."

This perfect storm could affect close to a third of Chinese oil imports, which means it has the potential to push prices even lower.

"Our data shows these top three Chinese port for crude oil imports received just under 3mn b/d for the first 7 months of this year, representing some 30% of China's total crude oil imports," Maroo noted. "On the other side of the equation, if we do see more widescale port closures around China's coastline, then the crude oil suppliers that will feel the biggest impact from this are Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia."

The wider implications of Chinese port closures involve further supply chain disruptions at a time when industries have not yet shaken off the earlier ones, further complicating economic recovery in some parts of the world. This, in turn, could also affect oil price movements, although how exactly remains to be seen.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

