Quiet Roads In China Are Concern For Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.00 +0.85 +1.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.17 +0.79 +1.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 4.160 +0.002 +0.05%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.100 +0.026 +1.25%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.277 +0.027 +1.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.07 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 65.75 -2.41 -3.54%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.277 +0.027 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.29 -0.30 -0.42%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.95 -0.57 -0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 66.63 -1.37 -2.01%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.24 -1.76 -2.41%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 71.14 -1.23 -1.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 70.07 -1.17 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.07 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 69.92 -1.04 -1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.83 -0.88 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.49 -2.06 -3.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.15 -2.01 -3.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 67.15 -2.41 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 68.55 -2.41 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 64.00 -2.31 -3.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 61.90 -2.41 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 61.90 -2.41 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 64.00 -2.41 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 66.55 -2.36 -3.42%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 62.25 -2.81 -4.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 68.69 -2.50 -3.51%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -2.50 -3.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.25 -2.50 -4.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 72.69 -0.86 -1.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.10 -2.41 -3.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.05 -2.41 -3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.05 -2.41 -3.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.50 -2.50 -3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -2.25 -3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.04 -2.41 -3.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 mins Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 17 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Consumption Dropped To 25-Year Low In 2020

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil and its partner Hess…

Is America’s Oil Industry Too Big To Fail?

Is America’s Oil Industry Too Big To Fail?

America’s oil and gas industry…

Top Oilfield Service Providers See Multi-Year Recovery Ahead

Top Oilfield Service Providers See Multi-Year Recovery Ahead

The three largest oilfield services…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Quiet Roads In China Are Concern For Oil Markets

By Irina Slav - Aug 05, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Traffic congestion in Beijing has declined by 30 percent over the past week, and is falling in other parts of the country as well, as the spread of a new coronavirus variant gains traction, threatening the outlook for oil demand, Bloomberg reports.

There have been multiple outbreaks across the country, and the situation remains uncertain, Vice-premier Sun Chunlan said earlier this week, as quoted by state news agency Xinhua.

As with the previous outbreak, which China stifled with a complete lockdown, the rise in infections is affecting movement and, consequently, fuel use.

“For those provinces and regions with severe cases, such as Jiangsu, we will see a hit in gasoline and diesel demand,” Bloomberg quoted one ICIS analyst as saying.

Jet fuel demand will also suffer as the authorities suspend flights to stem the spread of the new coronavirus variant. Some bus, taxi, and ride-hailing services are also being suspended in some Chinese regions, adding to the negative effect on demand.

“This round of infection could potentially wipe out 5% of short-term oil demand,” a researcher from CNPC’s Economics and Technology Research Institute told Bloomberg.

A five-percent decline in oil demand will have a fast and sizeable effect on prices, especially as it couples with resurgence of the coronavirus in other key markets, notably the United States.

Oil has already retreated from highs hit earlier this year on the strong demand rebound and supply constraints. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at a little above $70 per barrel, down by some $6 since the end of July. West Texas Intermediate was trading at some $68 per barrel, down by about $5 since the start of the month.

China’s fast action on curbing the spread of the virus would affect oil demand, but the effect is likely to be short-lived if the curb is successful. In fact, according to one analyst cited by Bloomberg, demand for fuels could rebound as soon as September.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Has The Oil Market Learned To Live With Covid?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?

Is The World’s Hottest Oil Play About To Surprise Markets Again?
Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar
Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions
Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices

Exxon’s Falling Production Is Highly Bullish For Oil Prices
There’s A New Battery King And It’s Minting Billionaires Faster Than Google

There’s A New Battery King And It’s Minting Billionaires Faster Than Google



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com