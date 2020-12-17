Putin: Russia Reduces Its Dependence On Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 48.36 +0.54 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 51.53 +0.45 +0.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 2.636 -0.041 -1.53%
Graph up Mars US 25 mins 48.72 +0.05 +0.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
Graph up Urals 30 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.47 +0.33 +0.72%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.636 -0.041 -1.53%
Graph up Marine 2 days 50.98 +0.91 +1.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 51.43 +0.98 +1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 48.14 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.50 +0.22 +0.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 50.64 +0.03 +0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.30 -0.15 -0.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.02 -0.09 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 50.12 +0.51 +1.03%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 25 days 33.12 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.82 -1.30 -3.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 46.82 +0.20 +0.43%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 48.22 +0.20 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 42.12 +0.20 +0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 40.57 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 41.92 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 43.72 +0.20 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 40.57 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 49.66 +0.23 +0.47%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 38.25 +0.25 +0.66%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 51.25 +0.85 +1.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 41.77 +0.20 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 45.72 +0.20 +0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 45.72 +0.20 +0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 44.50 +0.25 +0.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.61 +0.20 +0.38%
Premium Content

Putin: Russia Reduces Its Dependence On Oil

By Irina Slav - Dec 17, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Russia is successfully weaning itself off oil revenues, President Vladimir Putin said today during an annual end-of-the-year news conference, as quoted by RT.

"This means that, while we're not completely there, we are nonetheless starting to get off the so-called oil and gas needle," Putin said, adding, "If someone still wants to consider us as a gas station, then this has no real basis."

According to Investopedia, Russia's oil and gas exports account for 60 percent of total exports, and revenues from the oil and gas represent about 30 percent of GDP. While the number is a lot lower than the portion of oil revenues in GDP of most of the world other large oil exporters, it still makes up quite a large portion of budget revenues.

Be that as it may, Russia is preparing for a future with a lot less oil consumption, according to Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kulychev.

"The peak of consumption may have already passed," Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev told Bloomberg in an interview earlier this month. "The risk is rising in the longer term."

To prepare for this decline in demand, the Finance Ministry is studying several scenarios for oil demand development over the long term, with different levels of demand decline, Kolychev said.

For now, it appears there is no clear plan for an energy transition, although Moscow earlier this year released a roadmap to a hydrogen economy, in which zero-emission hydrogen will feature prominently in Russia's energy export mix. According to the roadmap, Gazprom would begin producing clean hydrogen in four years, and Novatek, the LNG major, is also planning hydrogen projects for a less oil-dependent future.

Russia's oil industry is far from dying, however. Last month, state giant Rosneft announced the start of its massive Vostok project in the Arctic, worth $111 billion. Plans are for Vostok to produce 100 million tons of oil annually at full operation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

