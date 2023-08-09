Oil Ticks Higher On Fuel Inventory Draws

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.10 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.42 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.69 +0.47 +0.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.958 +0.181 +6.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.896 +0.051 +1.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 83.77 +0.98 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.896 +0.051 +1.79%

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.12 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.00 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.02 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Basra Light 617 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.06 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.55 -0.45 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.50 -0.28 -0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.61 -0.64 -0.73%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 71 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 61.67 +0.98 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 85.07 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 83.32 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 80.47 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 77.17 +0.98 +1.29%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 77.17 +0.98 +1.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 78.47 +0.98 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 87.42 +0.98 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.77 +0.98 +1.29%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.29 +1.15 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.15 +0.98 +1.36%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 88.57 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 78.20 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.40 +0.98 +1.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Oil Ticks Higher On Fuel Inventory Draws

By Irina Slav - Aug 09, 2023, 10:38 AM CDT
Refinery

Crude oil prices moved higher today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory build of 5.9 million barrels for the week to August 4.

Fuel inventories, however, moved lower.

The crude build compared with a substantial inventory decline of 17 million barrels for the previous week—the largest drawdown in oil inventories for years.

The report comes a day after the American Petroleum Institute estimated oil inventories had added a little over 4 million barrels over last week.

In fuels, the EIA estimated substantial inventory declines for the week to August 4.

Gasoline inventories shed 2.7 million barrels during the week to August 4, which compared with a build of 1.5 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 9.9 million bpd last week, which compared with 9.8 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 1.7 million barrels for the week to August 4, which compared with a draw of 800,000 barrels for the previous week.

Middle distillate production averaged 4.9 million bpd last week, which compared with 4.9 million bpd a week earlier.

Oil prices have stabilized, meanwhile, as the upward potential was capped by fresh CPI data from China showing the first annual decline since February 2021, according to Reuters.

The report followed another, revealing that China’s oil imports had fallen by close to 20% in July from June, when they hit a record high. The data seems to have worried traders about the resilience of demand in the world’s top importer.

There is also concern about demand for oil in Europe and the United States amid a series of rate hikes aimed at reining in inflation but making life more expensive in the process.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $86.96 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $83.98 per barrel, both up from opening.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

