Oil Starts Year with Moderate Gains

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.77 +0.58 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.04 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.69 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.762 -0.059 -2.09%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.110 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.86 -1.42 -1.81%
Chart Mars US 63 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.110 +0.000 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.58 +3.46 +4.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.83 +3.18 +4.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.64 -1.54 -2.02%
Graph down Basra Light 766 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.07 -1.40 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.37 -1.51 -1.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.02 -1.12 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.86 -1.42 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 219 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 51.59 -0.51 -0.98%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 74.34 -0.51 -0.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 72.59 -0.51 -0.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 62.44 -0.51 -0.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 58.69 -0.51 -0.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.44 -0.51 -0.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 61.19 -0.51 -0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 58.94 -0.51 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.37 +2.10 +2.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.18 +1.05 +1.54%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.93 +1.05 +1.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.78 -0.68 -0.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.48 +1.62 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.25 +2.25 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.25 +2.25 +3.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.18 +1.05 +1.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Exxon Warns of $2.5-Bln Hit from California Exit

Climate and Security Issues Force Oil Majors to Leave Nigeria

Climate and Security Issues Force Oil Majors to Leave Nigeria

Major international oil companies are…

Argentina’s New President Is Looking To Shake Up Its Oil Industry

Argentina’s New President Is Looking To Shake Up Its Oil Industry

Milei’s administration is looking to…

Very Large Product Builds Push Oil Lower Despite Crude Draw

Very Large Product Builds Push Oil Lower Despite Crude Draw

Crude oil prices moved lower…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Starts Year with Moderate Gains

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2024, 4:15 AM CST
  • Crude prices are set to close out the first week of the new year with a small gain.
  • Yemen’s Houthis continue to attack ships in the Red Sea, and this week also saw a bomb attack kill some 100 people in Iran.
  • Across the Red Sea, meanwhile, in Libya, a fresh wave of protests shut down the country’s largest field, Sharara.
Join Our Community
Libya oil

The first week of the new year looks set to end with a moderate gain for oil benchmarks fueled by escalating tensions in the Middle East and supply disruptions in Libya.

In the Middle East, Yemen’s Houthis continue to attack ships in the Red Sea, and this week also saw a bomb attack kill some 100 people in Iran. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State although Iran itself said it was a response to its stance on the war between Israel and Gaza.

Across the Red Sea, meanwhile, in Libya, a fresh wave of protests shut down the country’s largest field, Sharara, which can produce up to 300,000 bpd of crude. This is exactly what makes it a magnet for protesters in the area. In this case, the protests originated with local communities demanding more government attention to the southern region of Fezzan.

One of the protesters told Reuters that the region was “in need of developing projects and services, such as a refinery for fuel supply, paved roads, a clinic and providing jobs for young people”.

Countering the bullish effect of these developments, the U.S. Energy Information Administration yesterday reported some of the most substantial inventory builds in fuels even as it also estimated a draw in crude oil stocks to the tune of 5.5 million barrels for the last week of 2023.

According to the EIA, gasoline stocks added close to 11 million barrels during the holiday week, while middle distillate stocks swelled by 10.1 million barrels.

At the same time, the minutes of the last Fed meeting suggested inflation may have finally been put under control, which helped push prices higher, Reuters noted in a report from earlier today. Although the minutes did not contain specific wording regarding rate cuts, the overall tone was optimistic.

At 05:20 AM ET the WTI benchmark traded at $72.90 per barrel, up $0.71 on the day, gaining almost 1%. Brent crude traded at $78.18, rising $0.59 or 0.76%.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

This Ain't Your Daddy's Shale Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector

We’re on the Verge of a Reset of Expectations in the Oil Sector
Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

Is It Time To Refill America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs

Chinese Carmakers Launch Sodium-Ion Battery-Powered EVs
The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom
Oil Erases Gains Despite Flurry of Bullish News

Oil Erases Gains Despite Flurry of Bullish News

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com