Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 94.32 +0.58 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 100.6 +0.38 +0.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.2 +0.62 +0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.350 +0.157 +1.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.785 -0.148 -5.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 91.64 +3.58 +4.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.785 -0.148 -5.05%

Graph down Marine 56 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 56 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 56 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 267 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 56 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 56 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.72 +3.34 +4.75%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 79.64 +3.38 +4.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 95.89 +3.38 +3.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 94.14 +3.38 +3.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 92.04 +3.38 +3.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 91.29 +3.38 +3.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 94.84 +3.38 +3.70%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 89.49 +3.38 +3.93%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.00 +3.00 +3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

Oil Market Surplus Strengthens Case For New OPEC Output Cuts

In its latest monthly oil…

Energy Sanctions On Russia Have Been A Boon For China And India

Energy Sanctions On Russia Have Been A Boon For China And India

Western sanctions against Russia have…

Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand

Gas-To-Oil Switch May Not Be A Huge Catalyst For EU Crude Demand

There's a growing sense that…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Aug 24, 2022, 9:41 AM CDT
Oil prices didn't extend gains today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory decline of 3.3 million barrels for the week to August 19.

This compared with a draw of 7.1 million barrels estimated for the previous week by the Department of Energy agency.

One day before, the American Petroleum Institute had estimated that crude oil inventories had shed 5.6 million barrels in the week to August 19.

In fuels, the inventory situation was a bit different. Gasoline inventories remained virtually unchanged and middle distillate inventories shed barrels in the week to August 19.

In gasoline, the EIA had reported an inventory decline of 4.6 million barrels for the week before last and with last week’s level unchanged, inventories are around 7 percent below the seasonal average.

Gasoline production stood at 9.4 million barrels daily last week, according to the EIA, which compared with 10 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the authority estimated an inventory decline of 700,000 barrels for the week to August 19, which compared with a modest increase of 800,000 barrels for the previous one.

Middle distillate production stood at 5.2 million bpd last week, compared with 5.1 million bpd for the previous week.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued seesawing between supply concern and demand concern in the face of a looming recession for much of the world.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $100.70 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $94.30 per barrel, both up again, after surging by 4 percent yesterday on the prospect that OPEC+ might need to reverse its production growth to limit the decline in prices.

The idea was floated by the energy minister of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Salman, who called the current market situation in oil schizophrenic, noting the growing disconnect between physical and paper markets.

The oil futures market, bin Salman said on Monday, had fallen into "a self-perpetuating vicious circle of very thin liquidity and extreme volatility", Reuters reported.

"Without sufficient liquidity, markets can’t reflect the realities of the physical fundamentals in a meaningful way and can give a false sense of security at times when spare capacity is severely limited and the risk of severe disruptions remains high," the Saudi energy minister warned.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push
