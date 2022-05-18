Oil Prices Move Higher On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.7 -2.73 -2.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 109.2 -2.77 -2.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.337 +0.033 +0.40%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.647 -0.153 -4.02%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.731 -0.210 -5.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 +4.13 +3.65%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 110.8 -1.80 -1.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.731 -0.210 -5.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 110.6 +4.05 +3.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 113.2 +3.73 +3.41%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 111.2 -0.10 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 169 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.6 +3.28 +2.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 +2.94 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.6 +3.12 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.2 +4.13 +3.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.55 -2.29 -2.41%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 98.30 -1.80 -1.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 114.6 -1.80 -1.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 112.8 -1.80 -1.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 110.7 -1.80 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 107.9 -1.80 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 107.9 -1.80 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 110.0 -1.80 -1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 113.5 -1.80 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 108.2 -1.80 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 114.5 -1.81 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 118.6 +2.60 +2.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 106.4 -1.80 -1.66%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.3 -1.80 -1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 109.0 -1.75 -1.58%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.8 -1.75 -1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.7 +6.57 +5.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 26 mins Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 7 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 15 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Employment Will Take Five Years To Recover From Covid: Rystad

Aramco Books $40 Billion Q1 Profit On Oil Rally

Aramco Books $40 Billion Q1 Profit On Oil Rally

Saudi Aramco reported a net…

PetroChina Sees Fuel Demand Rising In China Despite COVID

PetroChina Sees Fuel Demand Rising In China Despite COVID

Chinese fuel demand will continue…

Why The EU Will Abandon Its Plan To Ban Tankers From Shipping Russian Crude

Why The EU Will Abandon Its Plan To Ban Tankers From Shipping Russian Crude

The European Union is expected…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Move Higher On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

By Irina Slav - May 18, 2022, 9:34 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices moved higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 3.4 million barrels for the week to May 13.

At 420.8 million barrels, the EIA said, inventories of crude oil were 14 percent below the five-year average for this time of the year.

A week earlier, crude oil inventories added a substantial 8.5 million barrels, weighing on oil prices temporarily.

In fuel inventories, the EIA estimated a mixed picture.

Gasoline stocks shed 4.8 million barrels last week, with production averaging 9.6 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory draw of 3.6 million barrels for the previous week and production of 9.7 million barrels daily.

U.S. gasoline prices keep breaking records. This week, prices topped $4 per gallon in all states for the first time, according to AAA data. Gasoline is most expensive in California, where drivers are paying an average of $6.02 per gallon.

Meanwhile, middle distillate inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels last week. Production averaged 4.9 million bpd.

This compared with an inventory decline in middle distillates of 900,000 barrels for the previous week and a daily production rate of 4.9 million barrels.

The middle distillate supply situation in the U.S. and elsewhere remains worrying, driving diesel prices sharply higher and fueling broader inflation. The problem appears to be insufficient refining capacity combined with stronger demand, at least according to OPEC+.

“There is no refining capacity commensurate with the current demand and the expectation of the demand in the summer,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the energy minister of Saudi Arabia at a recent industry event.

Global refining capacity shrunk during the pandemic and the lockdowns but demand for fuels has now rebounded strongly, revealing a gap with available supply and fueling a price rally that looks set to last for a while yet.

“These prices [for diesel and jet fuel] are insane,” Tom Kloza, the head of energy analysis at OPIS said earlier this week, as quoted by NPR.  “It’s incredible. Refiners who really had a miserable 2020 are in clover and ambrosia right now.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Germany to End Russian Oil Imports Whatever EU Decides
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets
Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd

OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com