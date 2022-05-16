Germany to End Russian Oil Imports Whatever EU Decides

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.5 +3.99 +3.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 114.5 +2.96 +2.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.868 +0.205 +2.68%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.931 +0.009 +0.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 4.058 +0.100 +2.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.4 +3.07 +2.81%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 108.8 +5.51 +5.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.058 +0.100 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.5 +4.00 +3.90%
Graph up Murban 4 days 109.5 +4.06 +3.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 109.9 +2.38 +2.21%
Graph down Basra Light 168 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 113.7 +2.63 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 110.7 +2.56 +2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.4 +3.07 +2.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.49 +3.68 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 96.39 +4.36 +4.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 112.6 +4.36 +4.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 110.9 +4.36 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 108.8 +4.36 +4.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 105.9 +4.36 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 105.9 +4.36 +4.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 108.0 +4.36 +4.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 111.6 +4.36 +4.07%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 106.2 +4.36 +4.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 107.0 +4.50 +4.39%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 100.8 +4.50 +4.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 112.4 +0.60 +0.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 104.4 +4.36 +4.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 108.4 +4.36 +4.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 108.4 +4.36 +4.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 107.0 +4.50 +4.39%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.8 +4.25 +4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 111.1 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 8 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 18 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

China’s Oil Demand May Rebound If Shanghai Reopens In June

China’s Oil Demand May Rebound If Shanghai Reopens In June

Shanghai is expected to return…

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

While the EU is rushing…

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher As Oil Prices Head For Another Weekly Gain

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher As Oil Prices Head For Another Weekly Gain

The number of total active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Germany to End Russian Oil Imports Whatever EU Decides

By Irina Slav - May 16, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Germany to end Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
  • Germany had signaled before that it was ready to ditch Russian oil as well as Russian gas.
  • Hungary remains opposed to an embargo.
Join Our Community

Germany is upping the ante in its confrontation with Russia, saying that it will end Russian oil imports by the end of the year, whether or not the EU agrees to a total embargo.

The government in Berlin is already negotiating with alternative oil suppliers, Bloomberg reported, citing officials who declined to be named, and it is confident that the next six to seven months will be enough to solve the logistical problems surrounding such a complete switch of suppliers.

The European Union has been discussing an oil embargo on Russia as part of its sixth sanction package, but it has been unable to convince all member states to vote for an embargo. Hungary and Slovakia got extensions until 2024 to replace their suppliers of oil, but Hungary is still against an embargo. Bulgaria has threatened to veto the embargo unless it receives an exemption, too.

The rest of the European countries will have a grace period of six months to wind down their oil purchases from Russia and replace them with imports from elsewhere. For oil products, the proposed grace period is eight months.

If an embargo is agreed upon by the EU members, Russia’s oil production could drop to 9.6 million barrels daily, according to estimates made by the International Energy Agency. This would be the lowest since 2004 and would happen at a time when the global oil supply continues to be tight amid rising demand, despite lockdowns in China.

Germany had signaled before that it was ready to ditch Russian oil as well as Russian gas. Last month, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that Germany could stop importing Russian oil by the end of the summer. Later, he reported that the share of Russian oil in Germany’s total imports had declined from 35 percent before the start of the war in Ukraine to just 12 percent. The new oil suppliers have not been named.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Oil Demand May Rebound If Shanghai Reopens In June
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets
The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
Gazprom Claims It's Technically Impossible To Reroute Gas To Europe

Gazprom Claims It's "Technically Impossible" To Reroute Gas To Europe
OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd

OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd
Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump

Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com