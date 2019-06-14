Oil Markets Shrug Off Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.56 +0.28 +0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.98 +0.67 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 +0.060 +2.58%
Mars US 19 hours 57.28 +1.14 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 2 days 57.00 -1.70 -2.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 +0.060 +2.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 2 days 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.50 -0.08 -0.22%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 112 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 20 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 20 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 20 hours 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 +1.25 +3.01%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.23 +1.14 +2.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 3 hours (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020
  • 4 hours Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
  • 35 mins Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 4 hours As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 5 hours Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 5 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 5 hours Plants are Dying
  • 5 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up
  • 2 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 4 hours Tankers attacked ! One sinks ! and OIL GOES UP $1.06 ? ? ? Yawn . . . .
  • 4 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 4 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 13 mins Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Prices Are Shockingly High

Alt Text

Saudis: OPEC Close To Extending Output Cut Deal

OPEC is close to reaching…

Alt Text

It’s Adapt Or Die For U.S. Refiners

The U.S. downstream sector is…

Alt Text

BP: Petrochemicals Drive U.S. Oil Demand Boom

The United States saw its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Markets Shrug Off Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 14, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
tanker in port

Tensions are soaring again the Middle East after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman.

The U.S. released a video that purportedly shows Iranian patrol boats removing an unexploded mine from one of the tankers. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted that Iran was definitively behind the attacks.

But some experts say it is too early to jump to conclusions. “I don’t think there is any conclusive evidence that Iran was to blame,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, said on Bloomberg TV. “These could be other groups in the region that have carried out the attacks. We just don’t have enough proof right now.”

The incident comes a month after other oil tankers were apparently attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, which fueled speculation of a broader military conflict. However, the details of that incident were also murky, and while the U.S. government blamed Iran, the evidence to back up such a claim was lacking.

The damage to the oil tankers from the latest attack was much more serious. At least one of the ships caught fire while the crews on both abandoned ship. One ship had was carrying methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore, while the other was carrying naptha from the Emirates to Japan.

Even as the world awaits more evidence, the attack has thrown U.S.-Iran tension back onto the front burner.

“Even in the absence of ironclad evidence, the U.S. and its allies will point the finger at Iran,” Fawaz A. Gerges, professor of Middle Eastern politics at the London School of Economics told Bloomberg. “These incidents are a bad omen because they point to a calculated escalation that tells us both sides are hunkering down.” Related: U.S. Wind Farm Developers Brace For Trade War Fallout

There are two competing narratives surrounding Iran’s involvement. On the one hand, if Iran was responsible, it would suggest that the Iranian government is trying to send a message to the U.S. that it has the ability to disrupt tanker traffic in the Persian Gulf, as it has long threatened. It could also be an attempt by hardliners in Iran to scuttle the attempt to defuse tensions. Prior to this incident, tensions had eased between Tehran and Washington. But, of course, the Iranian government would not want to spark a military response from Washington.

“As long as there is significant ambiguity the attacks won’t produce a casus belli,” or cause for war, Jack Watling, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London, told the New York Times. “But Iran is demonstrating its capabilities. It is saying, ‘We can impose a cost on our adversaries in this confrontation, and it will be high.’”

However, Iran also arguably has little to gain from setting off a regional conflagration.

Notably, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was visiting Iran on Wednesday, acting as an intermediary between the U.S. and Iran, and he warned about the dangers of slipping into war. According to the New York Times, Abe attempted to pass the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a note from President Trump, although the overture was rejected. “I do not see Trump as worthy of any message exchange, and I do not have any reply for him, now or in future,” Khamenei said, according to the Iranian state news media. For his part, Trump responded by saying that neither side is ready for a deal.

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif said the timing of the attack was suspicious, perhaps aimed at derailing regional talks.

Japan was the destination for one of the cargoes, so the timing of the attack – coinciding with Shinzo Abe’s visit – would be reckless. In fact, tensions had been on the wane over the last few weeks. Only a few days ago, Iran freed a U.S. resident from prison on espionage charges, a decision clearly aimed at defusing tensions with Washington. Related: Analysts: 2019 Oil Demand Growth Could Be Lowest In Years

In other words, while Iran remains a suspect, it is just as plausible that the attack was conducted by those who wish to see Iran isolated. There are plenty of actors who might have an interest in that outcome. 

While there has been no major disruption to oil shipments in the Persian Gulf, the string of attacks could lead to a spike in shipping insurance. In May, after the last round of attacks, the Joint War Committee of London’s Lloyd’s Market Association said put the entire Persian Gulf on its “listed areas,” meaning that shipping is risky in the region. Insurance costs for shipping could rise.

“We need to remember that some 30 percent of the world’s crude oil passes through the Straits. If the waters are becoming unsafe, the supply to the entire Western world could be at risk,” Paolo d’Amico, the chairman of the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners, said in a statement.

Oil prices shot up 4 percent in early trading on Thursday, briefly erasing the steep losses seen the day before. However, the focus quickly shifted back to the anxiety over an economic recession and plunging oil demand. Oil prices were flat during Friday trading. The attack, and the ratcheting up of tensions between the U.S. and Iran could lead to a rebound in prices, but for now, demand side fears are keeping prices in check.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Production Falls To 5-Year Low As Demand Forecasts Sour
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil

OPEC’s Struggle To Avoid $40 Oil
Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

Middle East Torpedo Attacks Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

Cheap Gas To Fuel New Global Demand Boom

 The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

The Bearish Threat Within OPEC

 U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient

U.S. Oil Rig Count Drops, But Production Remains Resilient


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com