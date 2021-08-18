Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Fall

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 64.54 -2.05 -3.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 67.41 -1.62 -2.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 3.823 -0.014 -0.36%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.001 -0.035 -1.74%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 -0.038 -1.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.56 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 64.79 -0.90 -1.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 -0.038 -1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.13 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.02 -0.33 -0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.48 -0.11 -0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 70.19 -0.54 -0.76%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.16 +0.40 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.56 +0.25 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.56 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.55 +0.22 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.48 -0.36 -0.67%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.34 -0.95 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.34 -0.95 -1.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.74 -0.95 -1.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 62.19 -0.95 -1.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 59.34 -0.95 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 59.34 -0.95 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 61.99 -0.95 -1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 64.89 -0.95 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 60.34 -0.95 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 69.76 -0.92 -1.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.54 -0.70 -1.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.18 -1.15 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 23 hours Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

China’s Oil Product Exports Plunge As Quotas Are Slashed

Quiet Roads In China Are Concern For Oil Markets

Quiet Roads In China Are Concern For Oil Markets

Traffic congestion in Beijing has…

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s economic troubles are going…

Can Carbon Capture Tech Save North Sea Oil Production?

Can Carbon Capture Tech Save North Sea Oil Production?

North Sea oil exploration and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Fall

By Irina Slav - Aug 18, 2021, 9:36 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices climbed higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 3.2 million barrels for the week to August 13.

This compared with a small draw of 400,000 barrels for the previous week and a slightly bigger draw of 1.1 million barrels reported for the week to August 13 by the American Petroleum Institute.

Analysts had expected an inventory draw of 1.26 million barrels for the period.

In fuels, inventory movements were mixed.

The authority estimated a gasoline inventory build of 700,000 barrels for the week to August 13, with production averaging 10 million bpd.

This compared with a decline of 1.4 million in gasoline inventories reported for the previous week and production averaging 10 million bpd.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory decline of 2.7 million barrels, with average production at 4.8 million bpd.

This compared with an inventory build of 1.8 million barrels for the previous week and production averaging 4.9 million bpd.

Oil has been under pressure recently after China released weaker than hoped for economic data in factory output and retail sales. The U.S. also posted weaker retail sales growth for July, but factory output grew, which contributed to a stronger dollar, which normally has a negative impact on crude.

However, the effect of the weak figures was mitigated by OPEC+ that indicated it did not feel any further additions to supply outside what was already agreed were necessary. This comes despite calls from the White House to add more barrels to output as prices at the pump at U.S. fuel stations rally.

Worry about the latest wave of Covid-19 and its future impact on world economies and oil demand remains strong, too, pressuring oil.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $69.44 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $66.87 a barrel, both up slightly from the opening of trade.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India Taps Into Strategic Oil Reserve: Report

Next Post

EIA Cuts Forecast For OPEC’s Oil Production This Year
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End
Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels
Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com