EIA Cuts Forecast For OPEC’s Oil Production This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 64.95 -1.64 -2.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 67.76 -1.27 -1.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.827 -0.010 -0.26%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.007 -0.029 -1.43%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.133 -0.033 -1.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.56 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.79 -0.90 -1.37%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.133 -0.033 -1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.13 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.02 -0.33 -0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.48 -0.11 -0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 70.19 -0.54 -0.76%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.16 +0.40 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.56 +0.25 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.56 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.55 +0.22 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.48 -0.36 -0.67%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 53.34 -0.95 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 65.34 -0.95 -1.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 66.74 -0.95 -1.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 62.19 -0.95 -1.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 59.34 -0.95 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 59.34 -0.95 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 61.99 -0.95 -1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 64.89 -0.95 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 60.34 -0.95 -1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 69.76 -0.92 -1.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.54 -0.70 -1.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.18 -1.15 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 30 mins Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 22 hours Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

China’s Oil Product Exports Plunge As Quotas Are Slashed

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Fall

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Fall

Crude oil prices climbed higher…

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

Namibia has every right to…

Brazil Soon To Become King Of Offshore Oil

Brazil Soon To Become King Of Offshore Oil

While Saudi Arabia dominates liquids…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA Cuts Forecast For OPEC’s Oil Production This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 18, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC’s total petroleum production in the second half of this year is now set to be 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) lower than previous forecasts because of lower-than-expected ramp-up in output, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

The EIA revised down its estimate for OPEC’s production in the August Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) compared to the July STEO. Last month, the U.S. administration expected that OPEC would raise production by more than the group ultimately agreed to in order to meet global demand.

As a result of the lowered estimate of OPEC’s oil production, the EIA also revised down its forecast for total world petroleum production. It now sees it at an average of 98.9 million bpd in the second half of 2021, down from a forecast of 99.4 million b/d in the July STEO.  

“We expect most OPEC countries will fully comply with the agreement during 2H21,” the EIA said as it expects the cartel’s output to average 33.0 million bpd in H2 2021.

The EIA estimated that OPEC’s crude oil production would remain lower than calls on OPEC through the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2021. This quarter, demand for OPEC’s oil will exceed production by 1.0 million bpd. However, this difference will drop to 300,000 in the fourth quarter.

“[B]eginning in 1Q22, we forecast OPEC crude oil production will outpace calls on OPEC production, contributing to increased crude oil inventories and lower crude oil prices,” the EIA said on Tuesday, a day before the U.S. Administration urged OPEC+ to open the taps.

“OPEC+ leaders are expected to reconvene in December 2021, when we expect some adjustments to their curtailment plan,” the EIA said.

Despite calls from the Biden Administration for OPEC+ to boost production more than planned, the major oil forecasters scaled back last week their outlook on how much OPEC+ crude the market would need.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Fall
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End
Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels
Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com