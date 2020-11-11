Oil Funds Could See Record Gains In December

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.61 +0.16 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 43.80 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 3.032 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Mars US 55 mins 41.75 +0.24 +0.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.72 +1.75 +4.38%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.25 +2.65 +6.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.74 +1.28 +3.42%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 3.032 +0.001 +0.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 42.40 +1.86 +4.59%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.89 +2.11 +5.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.37 +0.47 +1.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.16 +0.99 +2.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.92 +0.38 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.71 +0.62 +1.47%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.03 +0.72 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.72 +1.75 +4.38%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 54 days 30.08 +0.87 +2.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.46 +0.77 +2.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.36 +1.07 +2.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.76 +1.07 +2.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.56 +0.77 +2.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 35.96 +0.52 +1.47%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 35.96 +0.52 +1.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.11 +0.87 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 37.11 +0.82 +2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.96 +0.72 +2.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.35 +3.13 +8.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 41.46 +3.19 +8.34%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 35.40 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 39.35 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 38.00 +0.25 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.64 +1.07 +2.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 17 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 mins Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 2 hours Fox News should try to get Megyn Kelly to host " Fox News Sunday".
  • 16 hours TX NATGAS flaring:Texas E&Ps Must Justify Reasons to Flare/Vent Natural Gas, Says RRC
  • 18 hours Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 2 days You Guys Blew It

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Its Oil Exports Have Been At 700,000 Bpd Since March

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook Again As COVID Slows Recovery

OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Outlook Again As COVID Slows Recovery

For yet another month, OPEC…

Trump Signs Order To Protect Fracking

Trump Signs Order To Protect Fracking

President Donald Trump has signed…

Can Colombia Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

Can Colombia Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

he considerable potential held by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Funds Could See Record Gains In December

By Alex Kimani - Nov 11, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

The battered oil and gas sector ran riot on Monday, with the sector’s popular benchmark Energy Select Sector Fund (XLE) jumping nearly 15%. 

The catalyst was news that Pfizer and BioNTech may have hit the jackpot with a Covid-19 vaccine--a development that has injected a heavy dose of optimism into global financial markets. 

The pharmaceutical giants announced they have developed BNT162, an mRNA vaccine that has been more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 infection in nearly 44,000 test subjects.

Now, ETFs are reaping the rewards of optimism with major new inflows. 

DataTrek Research co-founder Nick Colas has told CNBC’s “ETF Edge” that energy and banking ETFs could see record inflows in December as mutual funds rotate out of other less favored sectors. 

For instance, the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) has gained 16.2% since Monday, compared to a 0.35% decline by the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Fund (XLY).

The ETF space has been enjoying a banner year, with inflows remaining on track to surpass the previous record of $476 billion set three years ago.

Source: CNN Money

Here are some leading oil ETFs to play this trend:

#1 Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)

      AUM: $10.17B

      Expense Ratio: 0.13%

     YTD Returns: -43.2% With more than $10 billion in AUM, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the largest dedicated energy fund. Not surprisingly, it’s also the most liquid and boasts a low expense ratio of just 0.13%, making it one of the cheapest oil ETFs to own.

Related: Will Biden Be As Bad For Oil As Critics Suggest?

XLE is designed to track the price and yield performance of companies in the Energy Select Sector Index. The index is therefore able to provide investors with broad exposure to companies in the oil, gas, and energy equipment industries. One of its big shortcomings, however, is that XLE contains just 28 stocks in its portfolio, with Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) over-represented with weightings of 23.76% and 22.76%, respectively.

As of this writing, XLE is trading at $34.13 a unit.

#2 Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

      AUM: $1.91B

      Expense Ratio: 0.10%

     YTD Returns: -43.6%

Vanguard funds are popular for being cheap, and the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) has remained true to this ethos with an expense ratio of just 0.10%. It’s also better diversified than XLE with 118 stocks in its portfolio-albeit with less AUM. Chevron and Exxon are still overrepresented, though, with weightings of 20.93% and 21.93%, respectively.

VDE tracks the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Energy 25/50, an index consisting of stocks of large- and mid-cap US energy companies. VDE currently trades at $45.97 per unit.

#3 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF(XOP)

      AUM: $1.91B

      Expense Ratio: 0.35%

     YTD Returns: -48.69%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is a great ETF for investors who are not content settling for a vanilla fund that targets the obvious energy candidates. The ETF invests in 44 energy exploration and production companies and is pretty well-diversified: Its top holding EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) commands a weighing of just 4.23%.

That said, diversification is not necessarily what it’s cracked up to be. XOP’s high exposure to smaller energy companies can lead to extra-high volatility when the oil markets get choppy. One unit of XOP is currently changing hands at $48.64.

#4 VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF(OIH)

      AUM: $385.72M

      Expense Ratio: 0.35%

     YTD Returns: -54.9%

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) is an energy fund that provides a different take on the Oil Patch by investing in stocks of oilfield service companies such as Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) instead of integrated energy companies like Chevron and Exxon. 

OIH has a total of 26 oil services company stocks and generally enjoys strong liquidity. OIH is trading at $119.49-a-pop.

#5 iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF(FILL)

      AUM: $28.68M

      Expense Ratio: 0.39%

     YTD Returns: -36.9%

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) reflects the reality that the energy universe extends far beyond the borders of the United States. FILL’s biggest holdings are--no surprises here--Exxon and Chevron, but also includes a healthy sprinkling of leading international E&P players such as Total (NYSE:TOT), BP Plc. (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), and Lukoil (MCX:LKOH). FILL is heavily diversified, boasting a total of 197 stocks in its portfolio.

A major drawback, however, is that FILL is a small fund with less than $30M in AUM and is also thinly-traded. The ETF is trading at $11.95/unit.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is This The World's Riskiest Oil Play?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom

Australia Could Lead The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Boom
Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery

Shell To Shut Down Louisiana Refinery
Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year

Oil Prices Are Set To Go Higher Next Year
Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%

Shell’s Largest Refinery Reduces Crude Processing Capacity By 50%
This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil

This Could Become The World’s Most Expensive Crude Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com