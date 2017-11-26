OPEC’s Most Unpredictable Member

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 58.95 +0.93 +1.60%
Brent Crude 63.47 +0.23 +0.36%
Natural Gas 2.916 -0.14 -4.67%
Mars US 61.05 +0.93 +1.55%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
Urals 60.76 +0.15 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Bonny Light 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 53.62 +0.50 +0.94%
Natural Gas 2.916 -0.14 -4.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.23 +0.60 +0.99%
Murban 63.83 +0.60 +0.95%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.41 +0.20 +0.33%
Basra Light 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 63.27 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Bonny Light 63.64 +0.11 +0.17%
Girassol 63.39 +0.11 +0.17%
Opec Basket 61.10 +0.61 +1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 41.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.94 +0.80 +1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 55.50 +1.00 +1.83%
Giddings 49.25 +1.00 +2.07%
ANS West Coast 63.01 +0.49 +0.78%
West Texas Sour 52.90 +0.93 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 56.85 +0.93 +1.66%
Oklahoma Sweet 55.40 +0.93 +1.71%
Kansas Common 46.75 +1.25 +2.75%
Buena Vista 64.28 +0.74 +1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30
  • 2 days Wintershall And LetterOne In Talks For $12B Oil, Gas Merger
  • 2 days India Exempts State Oil Firms Mergers From Competition Approval
  • 2 days Turkey Targets $5B Investment In Wind Energy By End-2017
  • 2 days Weatherford Looks To Sell Assets To Ease Some Of $8B Debt
  • 2 days OPEC Set To Move Fast On Cut Extension Decision
  • 2 days Nigeria Makes First Step Away From Oil
  • 3 days Russia Approves Profit-Based Oil Tax For 2019
  • 3 days French Strike Disrupts Exxon And Total’s Oil Product Shipments
  • 3 days Kurdistan’s Oil Exports Still Below Pre-Conflict Levels
  • 3 days Oil Production Cuts Taking A Toll On Russia’s Economy
  • 3 days Aramco In Talks With Chinese Petrochemical Producers
  • 3 days Federal Judge Grants Go-Ahead On Keystone XL Lawsuit
  • 3 days Maduro Names Chavez’ Cousin As Citgo Boss
  • 4 days Bidding Action Heats Up In UK’s Continental Shelf
  • 4 days Keystone Pipeline Restart Still Unknown
  • 4 days UK Offers North Sea Oil Producers Tax Relief To Boost Investment
  • 4 days Iraq Wants To Build Gas Pipeline To Kuwait In Blow To Shell
  • 4 days Trader Trafigura Raises Share Of Oil Purchases From State Firms
  • 4 days German Energy Group Uniper Rejects $9B Finnish Takeover Bid
  • 4 days Total Could Lose Big If It Pulls Out Of South Pars Deal
  • 4 days Dakota Watchdog Warns It Could Revoke Keystone XL Approval
  • 5 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
  • 5 days Citgo President And 5 VPs Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
  • 5 days Gazprom Speaks Out Against OPEC Production Cut Extension
  • 5 days Statoil Looks To Lighter Oil To Boost Profitability
  • 5 days Oil Billionaire Becomes Wind Energy’s Top Influencer
  • 5 days Transneft Warns Urals Oil Quality Reaching Critical Levels
  • 5 days Whitefish Energy Suspends Work In Puerto Rico
  • 5 days U.S. Authorities Arrest Two On Major Energy Corruption Scheme
  • 6 days Thanksgiving Gas Prices At 3-Year High
  • 6 days Iraq’s Giant Majnoon Oilfield Attracts Attention Of Supermajors
  • 6 days South Iraq Oil Exports Close To Record High To Offset Kirkuk Drop
  • 6 days Iraqi Forces Find Mass Graves In Oil Wells Near Kirkuk
  • 6 days Chevron Joint Venture Signs $1.7B Oil, Gas Deal In Nigeria
  • 6 days Iraq Steps In To Offset Falling Venezuela Oil Production
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Sets Price Ceiling For New Projects
  • 9 days Shell Oil Trading Head Steps Down After 29 Years
  • 9 days Higher Oil Prices Reduce North American Oil Bankruptcies
  • 9 days Statoil To Boost Exploration Drilling Offshore Norway In 2018

Breaking News:

OPEC, Russia Said To Announce Oil Pact Extension On Nov 30

Alt Text

OPEC Will Extend The Cut

Oil analysts may be increasingly…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Slip After EIA Reports Builds Across The Board

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Iraq Struggles To Keep Oil Exports Elevated

Iraq is struggling to offset…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC’s Most Unpredictable Member

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 26, 2017, 2:00 PM CST OPEC

This time last year, Iraq was asking OPEC to be exempt from the oil production cuts because it desperately needed revenues to fund the fight against Islamic State. Iraq failed to win the exemption, while Libya and Nigeria succeeded in convincing the cartel that they should not be restricted to pump as much as they can after their respective productions had severely suffered from civil strife and militant activity.

A year later, Libya and Nigeria appear to have gradually recovered and stabilized their crude oil production. But OPEC’s second-biggest producer, Iraq, has become the new wild card in the cartel, with wild swings in its oil production following the referendum in Kurdistan and the clashes between Iraq’s federal forces and Kurdish fighters in the oil-rich Kirkuk area.

In recent weeks Iraq has turned into an unpredictable source of oil supply to the market, giving OPEC yet another headache in gauging supply and demand and the much-hyped rebalancing of the market.

But OPEC’s troubles with Iraq has been going on for over a year. First, in the talks leading to the original production cut agreement, Baghdad wanted exemption. Then it disputed the secondary sources that OPEC uses to measure the members’ production and that are the basis to calculate quotas and compliance. Then the production cut deal started in January, with Iraq agreeing to cut 210,000 bpd off its October 2016 level, and keep production capped at 4.351 million bpd.

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises Amid Record Breaking Production

But Iraq never fully complied with its share of the cuts, according to OPEC’s secondary sources, and has been the biggest cheater on this deal. The only time Iraq came close to the 4.351 million bpd level this year was in October—4.383 million bpd. Yet, this drop in production wasn’t due to Iraq’s willingness to finally fall in line and stop its cheating ways. It was due to the disruptions in oil production in the north after Iraq’s government forces completed in mid-October an operation to seize control of all oil fields that state-held North Oil Company operates in the oil-rich Kirkuk region from Kurdish forces.

Analysts expect production disruptions to continue in the coming months, which further complicates OPEC’s ability to predict how much supply Iraq—as well as Libya and Nigeria—will be bringing to the market in the nearest term. This adds another unknown to the cartel’s dilemma of figuring out just how long the cut extension should be.

In just one month, Iraq turned from cheater to complainer, after clashes in Kurdistan added some geopolitical risk premium to oil prices.

Over the past month, Iraq has boosted its oil exports from the south to near-record highs in an attempt to offset the drop in exports from the northern Kirkuk-to-Ceyhan route. It hasn’t managed to fully offset that drop yet, but it is thought to be willing to raise oil production despite OPEC constraints.

Related: Thanksgiving Travelers Smash Records

“Production will remain volatile,” Issam Chalabi, a former Iraqi oil minister and now consultant, told Bloomberg. Iraq’s “real intention is to reach the 5 million-barrel mark by year-end. Politics is the name of the game,” he said.

“The disruptions involving the Kurds could last another six months,” Jaafar Altaie, managing director of consultant Manaar Group, which operates in Iraq, tells Bloomberg. “Iraq will still be cheating, but the cheating will be intermittent and it will be disruptive,” Altaie noted.

Swinging between exceeding the OPEC-designated quota and disruptions due to regional geopolitical risk, Iraq’s oil production is now another wild card for OPEC and the oil market.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Energy To See Huge Investments From China
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil

Bankrupt Venezuela Asks Partners For Free Oil
Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 OPEC Will Extend The Cut

OPEC Will Extend The Cut

Most Commented

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

The Hidden Cost Of Electric Cars

 Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

New Battery Design Could Crush Tesla

 Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles

Musk’s “Hardcore Smack-Down” To Gasoline Vehicles
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com