BP Boss Defends Oil And Gas Spending

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.38 +1.70 +2.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.85 +1.40 +1.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.15 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.652 -0.079 -2.89%
Graph up Gasoline 23 mins 2.430 +0.061 +2.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 74.23 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 23 mins 2.430 +0.061 +2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.20 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.21 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.03 -0.62 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 455 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.45 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.94 -0.44 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.66 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.43 -0.64 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.83 -0.64 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 76.08 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 73.23 -0.64 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 71.23 -0.64 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.18 -0.64 -0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.53 -0.64 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 79.80 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.21 -0.64 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 33 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 81.34 -0.64 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Gazprom Neft: Russian Oil Output Cut Will Help Balance The Market

Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

With China’s reopening, Saudi Arabia…

Alberta Is Fighting To Send Its Oil Abroad

Alberta Is Fighting To Send Its Oil Abroad

Alberta has been struggling to…

Pioneer CEO Sees $100 Oil By End Of Year

Pioneer CEO Sees $100 Oil By End Of Year

Brent crude oil will be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

BP Boss Defends Oil And Gas Spending

By City A.M - Feb 28, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • BP’s CEO Bernard Looney is calling for an “orderly” transition to renewable energy.
  • Looney says oil and gas spending will be necessary to keep energy affordable.
  • BP recently announced it made a record £23bn profit for the year, reigniting calls for a further windfall tax.
Join Our Community

BP boss Bernard Looney today called for an “orderly” transition to renewable energy, which will require investment in both future green energy projects and “today’s energy system, which is predominantly an oil and gas system.”

“To be clear, orderly is not another word for slow. What it does mean is keeping affordable energy flowing, where and when it’s needed. Investing in the transition and investing in energy security,” Looney told a London conference today.

The chief executive pointed to BP’s latest investment pledges as examples of this dual approach – with the fossil fuel titan today committing a further $16bn to the global energy system over the current decade, including a 50/50 split on pledges for oil and gas and green energy projects. This would mean investment in EV charging and sustainable aviation fuel alongside oil and gas investments.

In Looney’s view, this was part of the company’s shift from an oil and gas producer to an “integrated energy company.”

“We’re putting shovels in the ground and we’re putting, I believe, our money where our mouth is,” Looney said. “In the past three years, the capital we’ve invested in our transitional growth engines has gone from three percent to over 30 percent.”

Looney was speaking at the International Energy Week conference in London, where dozens of protestors had gathered outside the Hyde Park venue to protest BP’s continued operation of oil and gas projects and investment in fossil fuels – their chants audible from the conference room.

The company recently announced it made a record £23bn profit for the year, reigniting calls for a further windfall tax.

BP was one of multiple energy producers to announce mega profits this year

It also sparked anger after it rowed back some of its key climate pledges and reneged on plans to slash the amount of oil and gas it produces over the current decade.

The energy giant had previously promised its emissions would be 35-40 percent lower by the end of this decade. But it is now targeting a 20-30 percent cut, and plans to produce more oil and gas over the next seven years compared with previous targets.

However, it aims to invest 40 percent of total spending on green energy projects by 2025 and for that to rise to 50 percent by 2030. Last year it spent around 30 percent (£4.1bn) of its capital expenditure worldwide on low-carbon and renewable projects.

Looney today also defended the firm’s payouts to shareholders.

BP’s share price has risen significantly during this year’s trading amid continued oil and gas investments (Source: London Stock Exchange)

The company increased its payout to shareholders by 10 percent – spending a further £2.3bn buying back its own shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, BP handed back more than £11.7bn ($14bn) to shareholders – including £3.7bn in dividends and £8.4bn in share buybacks.

“We have to take care of our shareholders and there lingers a narrative that shareholders are somehow faceless institutions. They are far from it. Millions and millions of people around the world, rely on BP shares and dividends and companies like ours for their livelihoods,” Looney said.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Record Profit Season Is Over For U.S. Shale
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com