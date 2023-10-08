OPEC+ Stands Firm As Global Oil Demand Teeters

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.82 +4.03 +4.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.57 +3.99 +4.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.12 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.374 +0.036 +1.08%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 +0.075 +3.43%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 2 days 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 +0.075 +3.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 3 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 678 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 131 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 12 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Wary Of Weakening Demand, Saudi Arabia Changes Pricing Strategy

Surprisingly, the anticipated OSP increase…

OPEC’s Oil Production Grows For A Second Month Despite Saudi Cut

OPEC’s Oil Production Grows For A Second Month Despite Saudi Cut

OPEC's crude oil production increased…

Oil Traders Overstretch Futures Market

Oil Traders Overstretch Futures Market

Traders have placed so many…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Stands Firm As Global Oil Demand Teeters

By Irina Slav - Oct 08, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • OPEC+ has opted to keep its current oil production cuts, leading to a drop in crude oil prices despite a potential need for even higher prices to affect demand.
  • While U.S. gasoline consumption has declined, oil demand is booming in countries like China and India, potentially offsetting global demand reductions.
  • Predictions and concerns about oil reaching or surpassing the $100 per barrel mark raise questions about the balance of oil supply and global economic implications.
Join Our Community
OPEC

Last week, OPEC+ decided to keep current oil production cuts in effect until the end of the year.

The announcement was anything but surprising, and yet crude oil prices fell substantially, sparking suggestions that the OPEC+ cuts may already be activating what many call the cure for high oil prices, which is even higher prices.

But there is a possibility that oil has higher to go still before it begins affecting demand. The question, as always, is just how high. The answer: perhaps a bit higher.

India's oil minister this week warned about unintended consequences from the OPEC+ cuts, saying it was the right of the OPEC+ producers to decide how much oil they would pump, but they should not be "unmindful of the consequences."

"And it can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, that the demand will drop because people don't have the capacity to sustain it," Hardeep Singh Puri added.

According to Bloomberg's Julian Lee, demand destruction is already underway. In the United States, gasoline consumption this driving season was 600,000 bpd below the average for 2019, the last pre-pandemic year with what is assumed to be normal demand.

In addition, the latest EIA inventory report showed a substantial build in gasoline inventories, reinforcing a perception of lukewarm demand for fuels. Unsurprisingly, that build was one of the factors that weighed on prices this week.

Yet while demand may weaken in the U.S., it is rising in other parts of the world. China, India, and Brazil, Lee notes, are all witnessing rising oil demand. Only, according to him, this growth needs to be stronger to offset the declines in demand elsewhere.

This, however, would depend on the causes of demand destruction. And when we talk about U.S. demand, it was not prices that destroyed demand—oil was well below $90 per barrel during summer driving season. It could have been inflation, which remains elevated despite consistently high consumer spending. It could have been just one of those years. Meanwhile, oil demand in China is "booming".

"China's demand for oil has been supported by record internal mobility, as indicated by robust congestion and domestic flight data," Goldman Sachs commodity analysts recently said, noting the country's booming demand for copper, driven by the low-carbon energy industries.

India's oil demand is also quite robust, despite the government's concerns about prices, prompted by the fact that the country relies on imports for over 80% of its oil consumption. Despite his warnings about prices, India's oil minister this week said the country "will manage" even if oil tops $100 per barrel.

This seems to be where most observers see oil heading anyway. The latest to join the $100-per-barrel club was Norway's Equinor, whose chief economist predicted that "I wouldn't exclude that we can have prices reaching $100 a barrel," but added that "that wouldn't be because OPEC would like it to reach there. I don't think they are aiming for that price."

Indeed, Eirik Waerness made an excellent point that others have made in recent days, too. OPEC+ as a whole or Saudi Arabia and Russia are not interested in watching oil prices soar sky-high. They are aware of the nature of the cure for high oil prices. So, as before, what they are doing is a fine balancing act that can keep prices high enough for producers but without killing demand, at least not too much of it.

This is the key issue at stake: can the global economy keep chugging along even as oil rises close to $100 or even above it, or will there be a fallout that would, ultimately, destroy a lot more demand for oil?

For now, it seems the economy keeps chugging along, accompanied by persistent concerns about interest rates, recession, and consumer spending. Meanwhile, forecasts of peak oil demand continue to come in, the latest from Rystad Energy. The Norwegian energy consultancy served a surprise this week by forecasting that oil prices are about to drop sharply thanks to ample supply and a peak in oil demand growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

This forecast goes counter to observations made by Equinor's chief economist, who noted that tight production capacity globally was part of the reason why oil may soon top $100 per barrel. It also goes counter to what OPEC has been warning about for years now: underinvestment in new production that would ultimately compromise the global supply situation.

For now, it appears the market is reasonably well supplied despite the Saudi and Russian cuts. But the balance appears to be delicate, with a deficit around the corner, according to most analysts. Once that is official, it will become clear just how elastic oil demand has become in the past couple of years or, alternatively, how inelastic it continues to be. And that might settle the debate about peak oil demand, at least for a little while.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Maduro’s Sabre Rattling Reignites The Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months
Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com