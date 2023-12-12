OPEC May May Need 5-Year Plan To Prevent Oil Price Collapse

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.55 -2.77 -3.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 73.18 -2.85 -3.75%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.26 -3.25 -4.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.363 -0.068 -2.80%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.985 -0.059 -2.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.98 +0.51 +0.66%
Chart Mars US 39 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.985 -0.059 -2.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.23 +0.78 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.75 +0.55 +0.72%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.57 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 742 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.07 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.53 -0.13 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.43 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.98 +0.51 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 196 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 52.47 +1.24 +2.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 73.47 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 71.72 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.57 -0.36 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 56.57 -0.41 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 56.57 -0.41 -0.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 60.82 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 63.82 -0.26 -0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 56.82 -0.41 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 73.80 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.55 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.40 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.80 +0.09 +0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.14 +1.64 +2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 6 days e-cars not selling
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Russia Claims The EU Won’t Succeed In Halting Russian Gas Imports

Oil Falls on Mixed Inventory Changes in Crude, Fuels

Oil Falls on Mixed Inventory Changes in Crude, Fuels

WTI crude futures hovered just…

The Battle for America's Energy Future: Oil, Gas, and National Security

The Battle for America's Energy Future: Oil, Gas, and National Security

The United States must assert…

Growing U.S. Oil Exports Put Lasting Pressure on Prices

Growing U.S. Oil Exports Put Lasting Pressure on Prices

Cargo-tracking data from Kpler and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC May May Need 5-Year Plan To Prevent Oil Price Collapse

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 12, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Rapidan Group: OPEC+ producers need a long-term plan to manage supply to the market.
  • Oil supply from the U.S., Brazil, and Guyana is rising much faster than initially expected.
  • Paul Sankey: Record-high U.S. oil production is a "huge problem" for OPEC+.
Join Our Community
OPEC

Soaring supply from the United States and other non-OPEC+ oil producers could force the OPEC+ group to continue carefully managing its supply to the market for the next five years to prevent a collapse in oil prices, analysts at Rapidan Energy Group say.  

“For the next several years, at least, continually unified, vigilant, and effective OPEC+ supply management will be required to prevent a collapse in oil prices,” Rapidan said in a report carried by Bloomberg.

Oil supply from the U.S., Brazil, and Guyana is rising much faster than initially expected, according to Rapidan, which was founded by former White House official Bob McNally.

U.S. crude oil production is breaking records these days, putting additional pressure on the OPEC+ group, which looks to keep oil prices above $80 per barrel by controlling “market stability.”

OPEC+ and its leader, Saudi Arabia, face the same old dilemma – how to counter surging U.S. production and prevent it from unraveling the efforts of the alliance to prop up prices. 

Record-high U.S. oil production is a "huge problem" for OPEC+, Paul Sankey at Sankey Research told CNBC after the latest OPEC+ meeting.  

The solution for Saudi Arabia could be to just flush the soaring non-OPEC+ output out by flooding the market with crude and thus sinking oil prices to levels below the U.S. profitability threshold, Sankey said. 

But if OPEC+ wants to keep oil in the $80-$100 range, it will have to continue oil supply management over the next five years, according to Rapidan, which also said in its report that peak oil demand this decade is a “mirage.”

Oil demand not peaking by 2030 will be the next big surprise for the oil market, according to the analysts.

Still, “We assume OPEC+ will successfully manage the market in the run-up to tighter conditions later this decade,” Rapidan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Venezuela Looks To Boost Oil and Gas Exploration Amid Dispute with Guyana
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing

Oil Demand Will Take a Hit from Yet Another Decline in U.S. Manufacturing
U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com