OPEC+ Fears Significant Oil Glut After April 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.50 +0.52 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 75.13 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.707 +0.077 +2.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour SellBuy 2.126 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.239 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.239 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.75 -0.82 -1.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.59 -1.05 -1.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.80 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 75.06 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.36 +0.54 +0.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.61 +0.37 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.77 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.34 -0.50 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.15 +0.06 +0.10%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 58.08 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 71.98 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.38 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 68.48 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 65.98 +0.07 +0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.33 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 72.08 +0.67 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 66.23 +0.42 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 74.59 -1.29 -1.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.93 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.88 +0.07 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.88 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.00 -1.14 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 5 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 8 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 40 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 19 hours CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 19 hours ?Short Squeeze in Natural Gas? $3.40 could see shorts unloading massively- FXEmpire Christopher Lewis
  • 3 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants

Breaking News:

IEA: World Needs ‘Forgotten Giant’ Hydropower For Net-Zero Goals

Can Russia Become A Major Player In Helium Markets?

Can Russia Become A Major Player In Helium Markets?

With the launch of new…

This Norwegian Flagship Crude Could Save The Brent Benchmark

This Norwegian Flagship Crude Could Save The Brent Benchmark

The issue of Brent liquidity…

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China National Petroleum Corporation has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Fears Significant Oil Glut After April 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 30, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ alliance expects a significant overhang of oil supply on the market after April 2022 when the current production cut pact expires, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an internal report of an OPEC+ panel it had seen.

“In 2022, a significant increase is seen, leading to an overhang of 181 million barrels by the end of the year,” the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of the OPEC+ group said in the report.

While OPEC+ sees commercial oil stocks in OECD nations below the five-year average for the rest of this year, it expects the oversupply to return in the second half of next year, according to the JTC’s internal report Reuters has seen.

This assessment of the panel, whose meeting on Tuesday launched this week’s decision-making gatherings of the coalition, suggests that OPEC+ may opt to continue the ongoing deal in some form after April 2022 to ensure a balanced oil market.

Currently, the group keeps around 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) off the market under an agreement reached in April 2020 and set to expire in April 2022.  

OPEC+ is set to decide on July 1 how to proceed with its oil supply management policy in August.

The alliance said on Tuesday that the overall conditions in the oil market had significantly improved in an optimistic assessment of fundamentals and prospects ahead of Thursday’s decision. 

“The overall brighter picture in relation to the pandemic recovery efforts has led to significantly improved oil market conditions and prospects for future growth,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) on Tuesday. 

Analysts largely expect OPEC+ to decide on Thursday to further ease the cuts as of August 1, with most experts gravitating toward a 500,000-bpd increase for the month of August.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that the leaders of the OPEC+ group, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are once again at odds about the easing of the cuts, with Moscow pushing for a more aggressive supply boost and Riyadh preferring a more gradual approach.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

Next Post

Oil Prices Spike On Large Crude Inventory Draw
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy
The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale

The Dawn Of A New Era For U.S. Shale
Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade

Why Namibia Could Become The Biggest Oil Story of the Decade
Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens

Oil Prices Set To Head Even Higher As Market Tightens
Is This The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?

Is This The Most Exciting Gold Play of 2021?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com