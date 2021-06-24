Analysts Expect OPEC+ To Raise Oil Supply From August

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.26 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 16 mins SellBuy 3.431 +0.013 +0.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 27 mins SellBuy 2.163 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 38 mins 71.50 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.273 -0.008 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 73.61 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 74.65 +0.44 +0.59%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 70.03 -0.38 -0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 75.53 +0.32 +0.43%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 74.48 -0.40 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 74.74 -0.34 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 74.79 -0.35 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.01 +0.88 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 58.55 +0.24 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.63 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.08 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 73.48 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 68.53 +0.23 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.08 +0.23 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.43 +0.23 +0.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 71.33 +0.23 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 65.98 +0.23 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.96 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.64 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 67.25 +0.22 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 71.20 +0.22 +0.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 69.75 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.02 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 days Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 3 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hit 3-Year High On Draining Inventories

Top 3 Best Performing Small-Cap Oil Stocks

Top 3 Best Performing Small-Cap Oil Stocks

Oil prices have climbed to…

Judge Blocks Biden’s Ban On Oil Leasing

Judge Blocks Biden’s Ban On Oil Leasing

A Louisiana federal judge has…

Why U.S. Shale Won’t Derail The Oil Rally

Why U.S. Shale Won’t Derail The Oil Rally

Drilling restraint in the U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analysts Expect OPEC+ To Raise Oil Supply From August

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 24, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ alliance is widely expected to decide next week to further ease the collective production cuts, but the additional supply from August will likely still be less than the supply deficit on the market, analysts and traders told Bloomberg in a survey.

The ministers of OPEC+ meet on July 1 to decide how to proceed with the management of oil supply to the market in the first meeting since April, which analysts expect with more noise than in the past three months when the group was meeting just to confirm plans it had made for easing the cuts between May and July.   

The alliance will have returned a total of 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) on the market by the end of July. Now the market awaits the next move from OPEC+. Reports have already started to emerge that the group is considering further easing of the cuts from August.  

Thirteen out of 15 analysts Bloomberg surveyed expect OPEC+ to add more barrels, but their average forecast is for additional supply of around 510,000 bpd from August. This is just a quarter of the expected supply deficit in August, according to estimates from OPEC+ itself, Bloomberg notes.

Many analysts believe that the group will not rush the easing with a large number, and the Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has signaled continued caution about bringing too much supply too early.

“There will always be a good amount of supply to meet demand, but we’ll have to see demand before you see supply,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a forum in Russia earlier this month. 

The minister, however, is on a mission to wrong-foot short sellers and has been warning traders for months not to bet against oil. This year, OPEC+ surprised market expectations two times, so no one is ruling out another surprise next week.

Yet, the most recent comments from Abdulaziz bin Salman suggest that easing of the cuts is on the way.

“We have also a role in taming and containing inflation, by making sure that this market doesn’t get out of hand,” he said at a conference, carried by Bloomberg

Commenting on the OPEC+ noise, Saxo Bank said on Thursday:

“With US shale production showing no sign of a revival, the group can through its decision send a signal whether it is seeking higher prices or stability at current levels.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova from Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Canada’s Oil Sands Survive The Green Revolution?

Next Post

Oil And Gas Companies Set For Record Free Cash Flow This Summer
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry

The Death Of Car Ownership: This $30 Trillion Trend Could Kill The Auto Industry
Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?

Will Oil Hit $100 This Year?
China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths
Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy

Solar Has An Unlikely New Enemy
Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com