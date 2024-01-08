Manufacturing Slowdown Weighs on Oil Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.95 +0.18 +0.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 76.12 -2.64 -3.35%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.17 -2.57 -3.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.919 -0.061 -2.05%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.040 +0.012 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 76.44 -3.34 -4.19%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.94 +0.14 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 66 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.040 +0.012 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 76.76 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 77.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 73.87 -3.39 -4.39%
Graph down Basra Light 770 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 76.73 -3.12 -3.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 76.44 -3.34 -4.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 76.44 -3.34 -4.19%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 76.94 -3.25 -4.05%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.94 +0.14 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 223 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 53.21 +1.62 +3.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 75.96 +1.62 +2.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 74.21 +1.62 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.06 +1.62 +2.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 60.31 +1.62 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 60.31 +1.62 +2.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 63.06 +1.62 +2.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 62.81 +1.62 +2.65%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 60.56 +1.62 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 74.78 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.29 +1.62 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.04 +1.62 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 79.14 +2.36 +3.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.59 +1.62 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.25 +1.58 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.90 -0.26 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Israeli Strike Killing Key Hezbollah Figure Risks Dangerous Escalation

EIA Reports Significant Build in Oil and Fuel Stocks

EIA Reports Significant Build in Oil and Fuel Stocks

Oil prices have decreased following…

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Oil prices in 2023 remained…

Iraq Forges Ahead On Greater Integration With China

Iraq Forges Ahead On Greater Integration With China

China will not stop its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Manufacturing Slowdown Weighs on Oil Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 08, 2024, 5:00 PM CST
  • The U.S., Eurozone, and Chinese manufacturing indexes all showed contraction at year-end.
  • Weakness in manufacturing in China, the EU and the U.S. has been weighing on demand for distillates and will likely continue to weigh on global oil demand early in 2024.
  • For the time being, U.S. diesel and other distillate inventories are accumulating, although they are still below the five-year average.
Join Our Community
Plant

Continued weakness in manufacturing activity in the United States, Europe, and China eased demand for diesel and other distillates in the fourth quarter, also easing the diesel markets that were very tight at the beginning of the third quarter. 

The U.S., Eurozone, and Chinese manufacturing indexes all showed contraction at year-end as the sector entered 2024 with only slight optimism about regaining momentum this year. 

The weak manufacturing activity, which has marked most of 2023 in the United States and Europe, and the uneven Chinese recovery have been weighing on demand for distillates and will likely continue to weigh on global oil demand early in 2024—the period in which oil consumption is typically at its weakest. 

The weak manufacturing sector has contributed to the decline in oil prices in recent weeks, despite the OPEC+ cuts and the threat of attacks in the Red Sea, Reuters columnist John Kemp notes.

In the United States, economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in December for the 14th consecutive month following a 28-month period of growth, supply executives said in the latest report by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose in December to 47.4%, up by 0.7 percentage point from the 46.7% recorded in November, but still below the 50-point mark separating contraction from growth. 

The contraction has been persistent over the past year, but it has been shallow, so strength coming from possible interest rate cuts could result in pick-up in manufacturing activity, boosting demand for distillates later this year.  Related: India Fuel Demand Hits 7-Month Peak in December

For the time being, U.S. diesel and other distillate inventories are accumulating, although they are still below the five-year average. In the week ending December 29, 2023, distillate inventories jumped by 10.1 million, which compared with a build of 800,000 barrels for the previous week, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Distillate fuel inventories are now about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

The surge in distillate, as well as gasoline, inventories in the last week of 2023 sent oil prices lower at the end of last week and at the start of this week, despite the continued threat of Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and a force majeure in Libya due to protests at its largest oilfield, the 300,000-barrels-per-day Sharara. 

U.S. distillate stocks have increased by a little more than 20 million barrels since the middle of November, although stocks are still trending below the five-year average, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said last week, commenting on the EIA inventory report. 

“The large product builds were predominantly driven by weaker demand,” they noted, adding that “The large distillates build will do little to help end the broader weakness we have seen in middle distillate cracks in recent months.” 

Refined product stocks also rose at the start of 2024 in Europe’s key hub  

Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) and in Singapore. 

Refining margins for diesel in Northwest Europe ended last year 40% below the levels from the end of 2022, despite the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian petroleum products that came into effect in February 2023.

Europe has imported more diesel from the Middle East and Asia this year to offset the loss of Russian fuel supply. Import levels were high enough to ease fears of a supply shortage in the first winter without Russian fuels, while an industrial slowdown in Europe weakened demand. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Eurozone, manufacturing activity contracted for the 18th month in a row in December, the latest survey compiled by S&P Global showed. In China, the official PMI showed a third consecutive month of manufacturing sector contraction and one that was deeper than expected

Globally, diesel and other distillate inventories are higher now than they were this time last year, suggesting that the global diesel market has started to ease, in part due to slowing construction and manufacturing activity in the United States and major European economies.        

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran’s Dark Fleet: The High Cost of Clandestine Oil Exports
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom

The 11 States Leading America’s Oil Production Boom
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

Why Oil Prices Will Continue To Lag in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com