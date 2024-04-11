M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.13 -1.08 -1.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.78 -0.70 -0.77%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.72 -0.81 -0.89%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.762 -0.123 -6.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.774 -0.007 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.13 +0.57 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.78 +0.44 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.31 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.65 -0.83 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.21 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.91 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 88.36 +0.98 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 86.61 +0.98 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.06 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 83.16 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 89.91 +1.18 +1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 79.71 +1.03 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.44 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.79 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.75 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 48 mins The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

European Gas Prices Soar As Russian Retribution Puts Kyiv in the Dark

North Sea Oil and Gas Firms Continue Drilling Despite Climate Goals

North Sea Oil and Gas Firms Continue Drilling Despite Climate Goals

Major North Sea oil-producing countries…

Don’t Believe The Critics: OPEC Cuts Are Working

Don’t Believe The Critics: OPEC Cuts Are Working

It appears that most forecasters…

Iraq And Iran Will Expedite Development Of Sanctions-Busting Shared Oil Fields

Iraq And Iran Will Expedite Development Of Sanctions-Busting Shared Oil Fields

The shared fields of Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

M&A Fever Hits Canada's Oil and Gas Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Unlike in the United States, most Canadian firms are not in an urgent need to add future drilling inventory.
  • Canada's oil patch could see an uptick in M&A activity this year.
  • The Canadian oil & gas industry saw 27 M&A deals announced in the fourth quarter of 2023, worth a total value of $4.2 billion.
Alberta oil

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) wave sweeping through the U.S. oil and gas industry has reached Canada, which could see a megamerger in the coming months.   

Smaller deals are already taking place as 2023 saw an increase in the value of transactions in Canada's oil and gas sector.

Unlike in the United States, most Canadian firms are not in an urgent need to add future drilling inventory as the oil sands have years of crude yet to be produced.

The Groundwork for Canadian Oil & Gas Deals

The next M&A wave in Canada will consist of opportunistic – rather than necessary – deals, analysts say. And many of these would likely be focused on non-oil sands assets such as the Duvernay shale or Williston Basin. Likely buyers include U.S. firms seeking inventory at lower valuations compared to the top U.S. shale plays.

The Canadian industry can afford to be opportunistic – it has strengthened significantly balance sheets and paid down debts thanks to the higher oil prices of the past two years. The price of Canada's heavy crude from Alberta, Western Canada Select (WCS), relative to the U.S. benchmark WTI, is set to rise this year as the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline from Alberta to British Columbia is set to begin operations next month. The higher takeaway capacity means that Alberta's oil producers will enjoy more pipeline capacity than they can fill, for the first time in nearly a decade.

Uptick in Canadian M&As 

Canada has already seen in recent months several deals including Baytex Energy acquiring Ranger Oil Corporation for US$2.2 billion including debt, Crescent Point Energy buying Hammerhead Energy, and ConocoPhillips buying the remaining 50% interest in Surmont from TotalEnergies for approximately US$2.7 billion in cash. Related: UK Confident Its Energy Demand Will Be Met at All Times This Summer

The Canadian oil & gas industry saw 27 M&A deals announced in the fourth quarter of 2023, worth a total value of $4.2 billion, according to GlobalData's Deals Database.

In terms of value, M&A activity in Canada's oil and gas sector jumped by 20% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter's total and soared by 95% as compared to Q4 2022.

The two biggest deals in Canada's oil and gas sector since 2022 took place in 2023—the ConocoPhillips acquisition of TotalEnergies' stake in Surmount and Pembina Pipeline's minority acquisition of Alliance Pipeline, Aux Sable Canada and NRGreen Power Limited Partnership.  

In October, Tom Pavic, president of Sayer Energy Advisors, told The Canadian Press "I think you'll still see some more consolidation, for sure. I think there's still going to be some more transactions." 

At the start of 2024, bankers and analysts continued to believe more energy deals are in the works in Canada. 

Over the past year, there has been growing interest from U.S. companies to buy Canadian oil and gas assets, especially private U.S. firms, Brad Wells, head of energy at BMO Capital Markets, told Bloomberg in an interview this week.

While Canadian firms are in no need to add inventories, their healthy balance sheets could spur them to seek opportunistic deals that have the right economics and strategic rationale, Wells said, adding that because of the expected opportunistic nature, it is difficult to predict when the next big merger in Canada will be announced.  

Still, a megadeal such as the ones being announced in the U.S. could happen in Canada, too, albeit with different rationale in mind, BMO's top energy banker told Bloomberg.

Last year, deal-making accelerated in all of North America as companies are looking to strategically position themselves for the future. Immediately after the 2020 crash in prices, many companies entered into deals because combinations helped both buyers and sellers to weather the low prices and demand. In 2023, with oil higher prices and profits from 2022 at record-highs, companies started thinking about their future inventory and geographical focus or diversification. 

Stronger Canadian Industry

Things are looking up for Canada's oil and gas sector this year, which could lead to more mergers and not fire sales.

U.S. companies, including corporations and private equity firms, have shown growing interest in Canadian oil and gas players due to their lower valuations, high reserves, and increasing takeaway capacity, analysts and dealmakers told Reuters at the end of last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid high prices and fierce competition for assets in the Permian, Canadian non-oil sands resources could attract more buyers from the U.S. in the coming months.  

Canada's oil will have increased access to markets soon, which is set to raise WCS prices as more capacity on the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) pipeline would narrow the discount to the U.S. benchmark.    

Global crude oil prices should remain relatively stable in 2024, but prices for Canadian producers are expected to rise once the TMX pipeline starts operating, Deloitte Canada said last week.

WCS prices will increase as the differential with West Texas Intermediate narrows when the TMX begins calling on Canadian producers for line fill, said Andrew Botterill, national Oil, Gas & Chemicals leader at Deloitte Canada.

"There's some optimism in the Canadian oil and gas sector this year, but that doesn't mean there won't be some volatility as the system adapts to its new capacity," Botterill noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Rules in an Increasingly Tight Oil Market
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb

3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb
Is $100 Oil Within Reach?

Is $100 Oil Within Reach?
Wall Street Remains On The Sidelines as Oil Jumps to $90

Wall Street Remains On The Sidelines as Oil Jumps to $90
Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

Morgan Stanley Predicts Massive Investments in U.S. Metals and Mining

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com