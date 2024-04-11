UK Confident Its Energy Demand Will Be Met at All Times This Summer

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.40 -0.81 -0.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.91 -0.57 -0.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.88 -0.65 -0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.792 -0.093 -4.93%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.771 -0.010 -0.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%
Chart Mars US 160 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.771 -0.010 -0.37%

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.13 +0.57 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.78 +0.44 +0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.31 -0.66 -0.77%
Graph down Basra Light 863 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 90.65 -0.83 -0.91%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 91.62 -0.64 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.21 -0.42 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.39 +0.10 +0.11%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 316 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.91 +0.48 +0.67%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 88.36 +0.98 +1.12%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 86.61 +0.98 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 82.06 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 79.31 +1.33 +1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 83.16 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 89.91 +1.18 +1.33%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 79.71 +1.03 +1.31%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.73 +0.79 +0.89%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.44 +0.98 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 89.61 -1.03 -1.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 81.79 +0.98 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.69 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.75 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 3 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

UK Confident Its Energy Demand Will Be Met at All Times This Summer

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 11, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

The UK’s gas transmission and electricity system operators are confident that Britain will have sufficient natural gas and power supply to meet demand at all times during the period from April to September.

There is more than enough gas to meet demand this summer, National Gas said in its Summer Outlook 2024 report on Thursday, while National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said in a separate report today that “We expect there to be sufficient available supply to meet demand at all times this summer.”   

National Gas’ summer outlook found that summer demand in Great Britain is expected to be very similar to last year, with higher levels of gas being exported to Europe at the beginning of the period April-September.

However, this year National Gas expects a reduction in total volumes exported to Europe compared to last summer, due to the higher storage levels the EU already has in place.

The EU ended the 2023/2024 winter period with a record high level of gas in storage—at over 58% full—at the start of the refill season in April. This would make it easier for the European Union to reach in advance, again, its target to have storage at 90% full by November 1. 

In the UK, National Gas expects that there is more than enough supply to meet British gas demand this summer. National Gas expects gas demand will be primarily met by supplies from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and Norway, with the balance being secured from LNG.

In terms of power supply in the UK this summer, ESO said in its report that not only there will be sufficient available supply to meet demand at all times this summer, but there is room for exports to neighboring European countries if needed.

Minimum forecast generation is expected to be comfortably above summer peak demand, ESO said.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

