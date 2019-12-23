Is This The Beginning Of A Shale Crisis?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.50 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.46 +0.04 +0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.012 +0.54%
Mars US 2 hours 60.97 +0.08 +0.13%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
Urals 4 days 59.60 +0.45 +0.76%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.81 -0.43 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.229 +0.012 +0.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 66.42 -0.84 -1.25%
Murban 20 hours 68.13 -0.74 -1.07%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 57.70 +0.15 +0.26%
Basra Light 20 hours 71.70 +0.26 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.88 -0.10 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.05 +0.03 +0.04%
Girassol 20 hours 67.90 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 5 days 67.93 +0.16 +0.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 35.19 -0.74 -2.06%
Canadian Condensate 125 days 54.44 -0.74 -1.34%
Premium Synthetic 115 days 60.84 -0.74 -1.20%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 54.44 -0.74 -1.34%
Peace Sour 12 hours 50.44 -0.74 -1.45%
Peace Sour 12 hours 50.44 -0.74 -1.45%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 53.69 -0.74 -1.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 59.94 -0.74 -1.22%
Central Alberta 12 hours 50.69 -0.74 -1.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.23 -0.87 -1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Giddings 4 days 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
ANS West Coast 102 days 67.97 +0.24 +0.35%
West Texas Sour 4 days 54.39 -0.78 -1.41%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.34 -0.78 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.00 -0.75 -1.30%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.75 -0.75 -1.46%
Buena Vista 6 days 70.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 8 minutes Nord Stream 2 Offshore Natural Gas Pipeline Project (Infographics)
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 6 hours Tech cold war is a fact. China tells government offices to remove all foreign computer equipment
  • 49 mins Wexit: Separatism Gains Popularity in Canada's Oil-Rich Western Provinces
  • 1 hour Senate Impeachment Trial: After opening statements Trump will file Motion to Dismiss. Debate 2 days. Senate votes, Motion to Dismiss passes
  • 54 mins Formula One comes to Wind Turbines
  • 6 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 5 hours Biden Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice Hundreds Of Thousands Of Blue-Collar Jobs In Oil And Gas
  • 8 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 12 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin
  • 7 hours How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 7 hours "Climate Migrants"
  • 48 mins Natural Gas
  • 7 hours Greta the Teenage Climate Puppet Goes Full Marxist
  • 51 mins Winter Storms Hitting Continental US

Breaking News:

Why UAE Oil Prices Are Falling

Alt Text

IEA: An Oil Glut Is Inevitable In 2020

Despite OPEC’s best efforts to…

Alt Text

IEA Pours Cold Water Over OPEC+ Optimism

While OPEC has dominated headlines…

Alt Text

OPEC Reduced Oil Production Ahead Of Deeper Cuts Decision

OPEC’s crude oil production declined…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Beginning Of A Shale Crisis?

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 23, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Shale Crisis

Banks are cutting their lending to struggling U.S. shale drillers, another blow to an industry that has long been dealing with a questionable business model.

Banks are restricting lending and revising their estimates on the value of some shale reserves, according to the Wall Street Journal. Even the largest banks, such as JPMorgan Chase and Capitol One Financial Corp., are expected to cut their exposure to the shale industry. Sources told the WSJ that the banks are growing more concerned that if drillers go bankrupt, their assets – the value of which could be declining – may not cover the outstanding loans.

The scrambling among big financial institutions comes as the industry is being hit by a wave of write downs. Chevron said earlier this month that it expects to take a $10 to $11 billion write down, largely the result of weak assets in Appalachia and a big LNG project in Canada. Last week, Royal Dutch Shell said that it would write down $1.7 to $2.3 billion in assets in the fourth quarter, although the company declined to offer more details.

In recent months, other big oil companies also reported write downs, including Repsol BP, Equinor and Halliburton. Related: The Complete Guide To Cementing

But the oil majors aren’t in any danger of going bankrupt. Weaker shale drillers pose a bigger risk to banks because some may be unable to pay back debt. Roughly 200 oil and gas companies have gone bankrupt in North America since 2015, according to Haynes & Boone. More than 30 bankruptcies have occurred in 2019, the highest number in three years. Energy companies accounted for more than 90 percent of defaults on corporate debt in the third quarter, the WSJ noted, using Moody’s data.

Haynes & Boone estimates that banks could cut their credit lines to the sector by as much as 10 percent. But, that is an industry-wide average. For individual companies that are in a weak position, the reductions will be much more significant. Meanwhile, according to Credit Benchmark, roughly 22 oil and gas companies saw their credit ratings upgraded by a variety of financial institutions in November, while 33 saw their ratings downgraded.

If the spigot of capital flowing from Wall Street into West Texas is tightened, drilling and production could continue to slow.

The Dallas Fed recently revealed that broader lending growth in West Texas has slowed dramatically. The value of loans in West Texas grew by 4.8 percent in the third quarter, compared to 7.5 percent in the rest of the state. Loan value for apartments and other housing fell by 15 percent, compared to an increase of 12 percent in the rest of Texas. Home inventories are now on the rise.

On the ground, the effects are becoming increasingly visible. The Permian is shedding jobs and vacancies in corporate office space have increased.

The problem plaguing the shale sector is more damning than just overly optimistic profit forecasts from oil executives. The issue is also one of disappointing operational results, which cuts to the heart of the problem with shale. Put bluntly, shale wells are not producing as much oil as advertised, and in the aggregate, they are declining at faster rates than the industry promised, as the WSJ has reported over the past year. Related: Expect More Writedowns From Oil Majors

If shale wells ultimately produce less over their lifetimes than companies advertised to their investors, then the companies themselves are likely worth a lot less than previously thought. They will produce less oil and gas, less cash flow and even the unproduced reserves they are sitting on could suddenly be worth much less than previously thought.

That has massive implications for the entire sector. The problem is crystallized in a quote from Michelle Foss, an energy fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. “There is a struggle now for investors to determine what things are actually worth,” Foss told the WSJ.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Iran Holds End Of Year Fire Sale For Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus

From Boom To Bust: Permian Shale Towns Face Exodus
China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

China Dumps LNG Amid Massive Glut In Asia

 Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

Oil Prices Jump On Bullish EIA Report

 Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

Did Scientists Just Crack The Solar Code?

 Revealing The True Extent Of Exxon’s Natural Gas Blow Out

Revealing The True Extent Of Exxon’s Natural Gas Blow Out

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com