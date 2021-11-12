Rosneft Sees Possible Supercycle In Oil And Gas Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 80.79 -0.80 -0.98%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 81.99 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 4.791 -0.358 -6.95%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins 2.404 -0.043 -1.77%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 78.59 +0.35 +0.45%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.311 -0.006 -0.28%

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.45 -2.18 -2.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.70 -2.17 -2.53%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.00 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.11 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.35 -1.45 -1.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.02 -1.76 -2.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.76 -1.55 -1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.93 -1.76 -2.10%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 60.68 -3.14 -4.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 61.09 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.59 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 81.99 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 77.09 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 73.69 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 76.59 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 78.34 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 73.59 +0.25 +0.34%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.82 -2.40 -2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.77 -2.63 -3.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.54 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.49 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.83 +0.25 +0.30%

All Charts
Breaking News:

U.S. Consumers To Foot The Bill For Surge In Natural Gas Exports

OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude

Biden’s $1 Trillion Spending Package Will Boost Oil Demand

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Rosneft Sees Possible Supercycle In Oil And Gas Markets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 12, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Rosneft CEO: ''We may witness a new super cycle on the oil and gas markets''
  • The rebound in global demand for oil and gas and the gap between supply and demand could lead to structurally higher crude prices
Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin said that the rebound in global demand for oil and gas and the gap between supply and demand could lead to a new supercycle for oil and gas

The rebound in global demand for oil and gas and the gap between supply and demand could lead to a new supercycle for oil and gas, Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin said on Friday.

“Despite the uncertainty in the global economy due to the difficult epidemiological situation, we observe a rapid growth in demand for traditional energy resources,” Sechin said in a statement, commenting on Rosneft’s Q3 earnings and the outlook for the future.

“As structural discrepancies between supply and demand on global energy markets are further revealed, we may witness a new super cycle on the oil and gas markets. Under these conditions, the Company holds responsible to the consumers of our energy products and increases investments into the new projects,” the top executive of Russia’s largest oil producer said.

Rosneft’s CEO became the latest oil industry official to say that already high oil and gas prices could rise even further.

At the end of last month, Saudi Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser said that crude oil production capacity was dwindling globally, and more investments in new production are needed urgently.

Earlier this week, Nasser said that the world would see its level of spare oil production capacity dwindle next year as jet fuel demand returns to pre- or near-pre-crisis levels.

“Expanding capacity in our industry takes around 5-7 years, and there is not enough investment in the world to increase capacity, this is a huge concern,” Nasser said at the Nikkei Global Management Forum, as carried by Reuters.

Global annual upstream spending needs to increase by as much as 54 percent to $542 billion if the oil market is to avert the next supply shortage shock, Moody’s said last month.

“Our analysis demonstrates that upstream companies will need to increase their spending considerably for the medium term to fully replace reserves and avoid declines in future production,” Moody’s Vice President Sajjad Alam said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

