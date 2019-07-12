Is A Crude Glut Looming?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 60.21 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 3 hours 66.72 +0.20 +0.30%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.453 +0.037 +1.53%
Mars US 3 hours 63.61 +0.71 +1.13%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
Urals 2 days 63.05 +2.20 +3.62%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 3 days 62.32 +3.14 +5.31%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.453 +0.037 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 65.94 +0.07 +0.11%
Murban 20 hours 67.29 -0.04 -0.06%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.99 -0.25 -0.42%
Basra Light 20 hours 67.86 +0.05 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.69 -0.35 -0.53%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Bonny Light 20 hours 67.51 -0.18 -0.27%
Girassol 20 hours 67.82 -0.41 -0.60%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 42.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.55 -0.23 -0.47%
Canadian Condensate 25 days 55.85 -0.23 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.70 -0.23 -0.38%
Sweet Crude 1 day 56.05 -0.23 -0.41%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.20 -0.23 -0.42%
Peace Sour 1 day 54.20 -0.23 -0.42%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 56.20 -0.23 -0.41%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.15 -0.23 -0.37%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.70 -0.23 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 50.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 2 days 54.15 -0.23 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 50.75 +2.75 +5.73%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.31 +2.60 +3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 12 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 25 mins NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 13 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 15 mins Alliance: Ford - VW Extend Multibillion-Dollar Alliance To Electric, Automated Cars
  • 50 mins It's About Time: Labor Secretary Acosta Resigns Amid Epstein Deal Scrutiny
  • 21 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 21 hours He Saved Maduro? Putin Says He Hopes Venezuela Talks Will Normalize Situation
  • 17 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 6 hours Magic & Wonders of Shale: Plastics, Petchem, Low Energy Costs, Exports, JOBS JOBS JOBS- The world’s biggest oil and chemical companies are about to unleash a tidal wave of plastic raw materials by the mid-2020s
  • 7 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 1 day LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 2 days Powell Signals That Rate Cut Could Be Coming Soon
  • 18 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 1 day Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker

Breaking News:

Pentagon Looks To Break China’s Monopoly On Rare Earth Minerals

Alt Text

OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

OPEC sees the volume of…

Alt Text

Shale Boom Changes U.S. Position In Persian Gulf Conflict

The U.S. geopolitical stance in…

Alt Text

U.S. Threatens China With Sanctions On Iranian Oil Imports

The U.S. State Department has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is A Crude Glut Looming?

By Irina Slav - Jul 12, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Barrels

Crude oil supply in the world exceeded demand by 900,000 bpd in the first half of the year, the International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly Oil Market Report, adding that forecasts had pointed to a deficit of half a million barrels daily.

What’s more, the authority said the overhang will extend into the second half of the year as well: “This surplus adds to the huge stock builds seen in the second half of 2018 when oil production surged just as demand growth started to falter,” The IEA said. “Clearly, market tightness is not an issue for the time being and any re-balancing seems to have moved further into the future.”

In the demand sector, however, the IEA had some good news. It said that despite “an exceptionally weak” rate of growth during the first quarter—310,000 bpd—and more robust growth of 800,000 bpd during the second quarter, global oil demand would grow by an average 1.8 million bpd in the second half of the year. This acceleration, according to the authority, would come on the back of higher output from petrochemical plants and improving economic activity.

The latter part of that projection is at odds with persistent worry about the global economy, most recently expressed by the chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. In his testimony to Congress earlier this week, Powell said he expected a slowdown in the United States caused by a broader slowdown in the global economy, not least because of the U.S.-China trade spat.

Going forward, the IEA said it forecast a supply overhang for 2020 as well, on the back of rising supply from non-OPEC producers. That’s in tune with OPEC’s own forecast for 2020: the cartel forecast non-OPEC production growth of 2.4 million bpd. The IEA is a bit more moderate, expecting a supply increase of 2.1 million bpd in 2020 from non-OPEC producers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Slips Despite Major Gulf Of Mexico Production Outage

Next Post

U.S. Threatens China With Sanctions On Iranian Oil Imports
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on July 12 2019 said:
    Since the oil price crash of 2014, the glut has never left the global oil market. The trade war between the US and China has been casting dark clouds over the global economy creating uncertainty and depressing the global demand for oil and therefore oil prices. This very important factor has been enhancing an already existing glut and to some extent undermining OPEC+ production cut agreement. That is why oil prices have of recent times been ranging between $60 and $66 a barrel.

    Still, robust fundamentals in the global oil market are slowly asserting themselves as evidenced by the growth of global oil demand by an average 1.8 million barrels a day (mbd) in the second half of the year.

    Once a deal is reached to end the trade war, global oil demand and oil prices will significantly trend upwards with oil prices surging to $70s and even rising beyond $80 a barrel.

    To all appearances, it seems that President Trump blinked first. He has touted his “far better than expected” recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan, but experts say that Beijing appears to have gained an upper hand in the trade war. Trump said after his meeting with Xi that Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, will be allowed to purchase US products — suggesting a softening in Washington’s blacklist of the Chinese tech firm.

    Washington had earlier announced a ban that restrict Huawei’s ability to do business with US firms due to national security concerns. Trump’s apparently softer stance on the Chinese tech giant was seen by some observers as a major concession that the US has granted China. It looked like China is coming out as a winner from this G-20.

    Reports from Washington indicate that the US has eased restrictions on Huawei in a bid to get trade talks moving again. Wilbur Ross, the US Commerce Secretary, said businesses could deal with the Chinese telecoms company but only after getting a licence and showing it would not threaten national security. President Trump has reportedly softened his stance on Huawei as he seeks to ease the trade between his country and China.

    And while China could emerge the less hurt from a continuation of the trade war, there could be no winners. Both titans will be losers with the global economy the biggest loser by far.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale
Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

 The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

 Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

 Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com