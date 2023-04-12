Iraq Must Diversify Despite Strong Oil Revenues

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.32 +1.79 +2.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.29 +1.68 +1.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.65 +0.98 +1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.088 -0.098 -4.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.863 -0.003 -0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 80.43 +1.84 +2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.863 -0.003 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.70 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.06 -0.21 -0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 499 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.05 -0.61 -0.71%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.78 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.03 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.33 +1.66 +2.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 60.28 +1.79 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 83.68 +1.79 +2.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 81.93 +1.79 +2.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 79.08 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 75.78 +1.79 +2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 77.08 +1.79 +2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 86.03 +1.79 +2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 75.38 +1.79 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 5 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 8 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Diamondback Seeks Buyers For Permian Assets

Oil Tanker Markets Upended As Trade Routes Shift

Oil Tanker Markets Upended As Trade Routes Shift

Western embargoes on seaborne imports…

Suriname’s Stalled Oil Boom Adds To Economic Headwinds

Suriname’s Stalled Oil Boom Adds To Economic Headwinds

Suriname is experiencing an economic…

Can Libya Really Double Its Oil Output?

Can Libya Really Double Its Oil Output?

Libya’s crude oil production remains…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Must Diversify Despite Strong Oil Revenues

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 12, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Iraq heavily relies on oil exports for income, which accounts for around 90% of the country's economy.
  • Challenges such as ongoing conflict and the need for significant investment in infrastructure have led to economic instability and an energy crisis in the country.
  • Despite disruptions like the recent closure of a major pipeline and the need for diversification, Iraq's oil industry remains a crucial part of the global energy landscape.
Join Our Community

After a successful 2022, Iraq’s oil and gas industry has faced challenges this year following the closure of an export pipeline in the north of the country. Conflict over the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has made it complicated to export the crude that provides most of the country’s income. An overreliance on oil revenues has led to economic instability and the dire need for economic diversification to bring about greater stability. However, with new energy projects in the works, with international partners, Iraq’s oil industry is expected to remain strong for years to come. 

In 2022, Iraq’s oil revenues exceeded $115 billion, reflecting strong oil prices and the high global demand. This marks a four-year high after the low demand of the Covid pandemic when Iraq’s oil revenues fell to $42 billion. Iraq is the second biggest oil producer in OPEC, and crude production provides around 90 percent of the country’s income. The oil-rich nation exported over 1.2 billion barrels in 2022, averaging around 3.3 million bpd. 

Iraq relies heavily on oil exports for its income due to ongoing economic challenges and conflict, which have led to the need for significant investment in the country’s infrastructure. Although Iraq has substantial oil resources, with over 143 billion barrels of proven reserves in 2016, it is currently experiencing an energy crisis. Its 42 million inhabitants face regular blackouts and damaging electrical surges. At present, around one-third of Iraq’s gas and electricity comes from Iran. However, these deliveries are often disrupted, resulting in power cuts. Iraq is now facing increasing pressure from international organisations to diversify its economy away from oil and natural gas in preparation for the global green transition. Related: Oil Prices Return To Recent Highs

In late March, producers were forced to shut in and reduce output from multiple northern Kirkuk oilfields in the Kurdistan region (KRI) in the north of Iraq due to the closure of the country’s northern export pipeline. The 450,000-bpd pipeline was closed after Iraq won an arbitration case in the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) stating that Turkey had violated a joint agreement by letting the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) export oil to the Turkish port of Ceyhan without Baghdad's permission. 

The halt to Iraq’s oil trade meant a slump in oil exports of 200,000 bpd in March and a rise in oil prices to $80 a barrel. Those that did not stop production altogether were forced to put their crude into storage while waiting for the pipeline to open again. However, limited storage capacity means oil production has fallen significantly. Several international oil firms stopped production, including Norwegian oil firm DNO and Canada’s Forza Petroleum. 

In early April, the KRG reached an initial agreement with the Iraqi government to resume oil exports from the KRI. Officials from the federal government, the KRG, and the Turkish government held several discussions to come to an agreement over the oil exports. The agreement is expected to remain in place until the Iraqi parliament approved the oil and gas law bill. The deal is said to agree for oil to be jointly exported by KRG's natural resources ministry and Iraq's federal oil marketing firm Somo. While the KRG can set up an account for Kurdish revenues, the federal government will be able to monitor it. Turkey is currently still waiting for an official announcement to resume the flow of Iraqi crude.

In addition to a reduction in oil exports due to the pipeline closure, Iraq was forced to reduce crude output at its southern oilfields in response to the announcement of OPEC+ quota production cuts last month. OPEC stated it would be reducing output across its member states by 2 million bpd until the end of 2023. Iraq’s oil minister, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, said “We forced some companies (with technical service agreements) in the south to lower production in order to adhere to the OPEC+ decisions.” 

Despite recent challenges, there is some optimism in the oil industry. Iraq is currently in talks with France’s TotalEnergies about the finalisation of a long-delayed $27-billion energy deal. Abdel-Ghani stated that the deal has reached an advanced stage, and he believes the actors "will activate the deal very soon.” The deal, which is expected to see TotalEnergies building four oil, gas, and renewables projects in southern Iraq for $10 billion, was initially signed in 2021. The project is expected to span 25 years. 

Politicians are still debating the terms of the deal, with the federal government demanding a 40 percent share of the project. TotalEnergies wants to maintain a majority share, which has made the government demand a point of contention and has resulted in delays. However, Abdel-Ghani is hopeful that the deal will be finalised soon so the project can go ahead. 

After a successful 2022, Iraq’s oil and gas industry has faced multiple challenges in 2023, leading to production and export cuts. The country’s reliance on its oil revenues means that disruptions in its oil output and export can often lead to economic instability. But there is hope around an agreement between the federal government and Kurdistan Regional Government over crude exports to Turkey, as well the finalisation of a deal for new projects in the south of Iraq with partner TotalEnergies. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Small Declines In Fuel Inventories Bolster Oil Prices
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough

Tokyo Scientists Unveil Solid-State Battery Breakthrough
Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying
The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com