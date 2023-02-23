The 13 U.S. States That Raised Gasoline Taxes For 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.30 +1.35 +1.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.02 +1.42 +1.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.75 +1.69 +2.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.254 +0.080 +3.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 +0.045 +1.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.90 -2.56 -3.44%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.383 +0.045 +1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.04 -1.17 -1.44%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.28 -0.56 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 77.32 -1.77 -2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 450 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.54 -1.82 -2.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.68 -1.57 -1.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.84 -1.31 -1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.52 -1.42 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.60 -1.68 -2.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 52.70 -2.41 -4.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.10 -2.41 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.35 -2.41 -3.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 71.50 -2.41 -3.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 68.20 -2.41 -3.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 69.50 -2.41 -3.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.45 -2.41 -2.98%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 67.80 -2.41 -3.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 77.45 -2.73 -3.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.00 -2.25 -3.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 79.72 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 66.48 -2.21 -3.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.43 -2.21 -3.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.25 -2.25 -3.10%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 79.61 -2.21 -2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

The 13 U.S. States That Raised Gasoline Taxes For 2023

China Wants Even Better Terms For Crucial Iran Oil Project

China Wants Even Better Terms For Crucial Iran Oil Project

As one of the few…

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?

As the world warms back…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

The 13 U.S. States That Raised Gasoline Taxes For 2023

By Michael Kern - Feb 23, 2023, 9:30 AM CST

More than a dozen U.S. states raised gasoline taxes in the second half of 2022 and in 2023, and many states ended their fuel-tax holidays that were introduced in 2022 as a way of reducing the retail prices of gasoline.

Gasoline and diesel taxes, which are applied at the wholesale level, were increased in 13 states between July 2022 and January 1st, 2023, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

EIA

Since July 2022, these taxes increased the most in New York State, rising by $0.088 per gallon for both gasoline and diesel, according to the EIA’s federal and state motor fuels taxes data.

Illinois surpassed California as the state with the highest taxes—with $0.674/gal—while Connecticut temporarily surpassed Alaska as the state with the lowest gasoline taxes ($0.05/gal), although that low tax rate will gradually increase through May 2023.

Several states also increased their fuel tax rates in January this year, while many states ended the fuel-tax holidays from 2022 when gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs in the early summer.

For example, taxes in New York State for both diesel and gasoline rose $0.088/gal in January 2023 compared with July 2022. Other states, including Florida, Georgia, and Maryland, will also end their suspensions of at least some part of their taxes on motor fuels this year, the EIA said.

As of Wednesday, the national average price of gasoline was holding relatively steady at $3.38/gal, flat from a week ago, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. Diesel prices are dropping and were at $4.45/gal on Wednesday, the lowest level since March 4, 2022, De Haan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Monday note, GasBuddy said that the national average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States appeared to be holding steady, but consumers in the West saw hikes, and prices across the country may rise next month.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Plans To Have The World’s Fourth Largest LNG Import Capacity By 2030

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com