Iran’s Oil Minister Presents Creative Plan To Draw In New Crude Oil Investment

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.46 +1.11 +1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.57 +1.18 +1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.401 -0.164 -2.95%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.512 +0.038 +1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.378 +0.012 +0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.56 +2.96 +3.77%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.10 +0.70 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.378 +0.012 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 80.86 +3.72 +4.82%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.20 +3.90 +4.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.13 +0.99 +1.28%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 81.01 +0.46 +0.57%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.81 +1.11 +1.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.18 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 82.81 +1.12 +1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.56 +2.96 +3.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.03 +0.18 +0.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.80 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 78.35 +1.05 +1.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.75 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 77.45 +1.05 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 75.30 +1.15 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.30 +1.15 +1.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.35 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 78.10 +0.80 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.40 +0.95 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 79.86 +0.80 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.57 +1.39 +1.71%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.30 +1.05 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.25 +1.05 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.75 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.79 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 4 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 4 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 5 days Beijing (CCP) Unleashes Sweeping Bid to Remold Society (Take Complete Control)
  • 4 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 5 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 5 days This is why pipelines have bad press.

Breaking News:

UK Government Needs To Do More To Combat Energy Crisis: Industry Leaders

Saudi Arabia Eyes Oil Market Dominance As Prices Bounce Back

Saudi Arabia Eyes Oil Market Dominance As Prices Bounce Back

The future looks bright for…

OPEC+ Set To Stick To Plan To Ease Oil Production Cuts

OPEC+ Set To Stick To Plan To Ease Oil Production Cuts

The OPEC+ alliance is widely…

Aramco: Gas Crunch Boosts Oil Demand By 500,000 Bpd

Aramco: Gas Crunch Boosts Oil Demand By 500,000 Bpd

The natural gas crunch has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran’s Oil Minister Presents Creative Plan To Draw In New Crude Oil Investment

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Iran is offering crude oil in exchange for goods or investments in its oil industry, oil minister Javad Owji told Iranian TV, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The plan has yet to be approved by the Iranian parliament, Owji said. It remained unspecified whether it was targeting local or foreign investors. The overall sentiment, however, is optimistic, thanks to the latest developments on the oil and gas markets that favor oil producers.

The plan to attract investments in oil and gas in exchange for output follows another announcement made by Iran's new oil minister last month. In it, Owji said Iran planned to attract some $145 billion in local and foreign investments in its fossil fuel industry.

"We plan to invest $145 billion in the development of the upstream and downstream oil industry over the next four to eight years, hence I welcome the presence of domestic and foreign investors in the industry," Owji said during a meeting with executives from China's Sinopec.

China is Iran's biggest trade partner and one of the very few countries still importing some crude oil from Iran despite the U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic's oil exports and oil industry. It is also the world's biggest oil importer.

Meanwhile, the prospects of Iran shaking off U.S. sanctions remain uncertain. This weekend, the Islamic Republic's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said Iran placed a priority on verifying that U.S. sanctions will be lifted once talks resumed again.

"Of course, we will soon return to the Vienna talks and we are keeping our eyes on the issue of verification and receiving the necessary guarantees for the implementation of commitments by the Western parties," Amirabdollahian told Iranian media, as quoted by Reuters.

At the same time, however, "Given the pace of its nuclear advancements, Iran is nearing the point at which the nuclear deal's nonproliferation benefits will be unrecoverable without major changes to the accord, at which Tehran would balk," said analysts from Eurasia Group, as quoted by CNBC.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

Next Post

Oil Supply Adequate For Now, But Larger Supply Crunch Looms
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further

The Real Reason OPEC+ Refused To Boost Production Further
Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180

Hyperinflation Could Send Oil Prices Above $180
Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis
Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban

Oil Prices Fall Further On Possible Emergency Reserve Release And Export Ban



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com