Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.05 +1.33 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.14 +1.11 +1.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.31 +0.78 +0.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.686 +0.028 +1.69%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.686 +0.024 +0.91%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph down Marine 1 day 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.60 +1.32 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 835 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.64 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 288 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 64.47 +2.11 +3.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.87 +2.16 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 80.12 +2.16 +2.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 74.72 +2.66 +3.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 +2.16 +2.66%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 69.95 +2.16 +3.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 75.05 +2.16 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.20 +2.16 +2.92%
Breaking News:

IEA Sees OPEC+ Cuts Pushing Oil Markets Into a Supply Deficit

Uzbek Insider Takes Helm of $850 Million Gas Project Amid Sanctions

Saudi Investments Spark Surge in Central Asian Renewable Development

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

IEA Sees OPEC+ Cuts Pushing Oil Markets Into a Supply Deficit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 14, 2024, 8:00 AM CDT

The oil market is shifting from a surplus to a supply deficit that will last for all of 2024 if OPEC+ further extends its production cuts until the end of the year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.  

Early this month, the members of the OPEC+ alliance that had pledged the Q1 cuts announced they would roll over the supply reductions until the end of the second quarter.  

In its Oil Market Report for March, the IEA now assumes that OPEC+ would continue with the voluntary cuts through 2024, which prompted the agency to change its view on the supply-demand balance this year.

“Our balance for the year shifts from a surplus to a slight deficit,” the IEA said in its closely-watched report today, although it said that the currently massive volumes of oil on water could bring some relief to the market when the cargoes reach their final destination.

The IEA also raised its 2024 outlook on global oil demand growth, by 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the February report. The Paris-based agency revised up its demand growth projection to 1.3 million bpd for 2024, compared to 1.2 million bpd expected in last month’s report.

The reasons for the IEA’s upward revision to demand are an improved outlook for U.S. oil demand, and higher demand for bunker fuel use, due to the trade flow disruptions in the Red Sea, which have made many vessel operators to opt for the longer route between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.

Despite the increased demand growth outlook, the IEA’s view on oil consumption growth continues to be much more conservative than OPEC’s.

Earlier this week, OPEC said in its own monthly report that it expects global oil demand to expand by a “robust” 2.2 million bpd in 2024, and to see another 1.8 million bpd annual growth in 2025.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

