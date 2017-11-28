Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.91 -0.20 -0.34%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.16 -0.22 -0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.127 +0.110 +3.65%
Mars US 21 hours 60.21 -0.84 -1.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 -0.13 -0.21%
Urals 2 days 60.92 +0.16 +0.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.23 -0.84 -1.29%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.40 -0.24 -0.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.86 +0.24 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.127 +0.110 +3.65%
Marine 2 days 61.03 -0.20 -0.33%
Murban 2 days 63.68 -0.15 -0.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.06 -0.35 -0.58%
Basra Light 7 days 58.48 +0.54 +0.93%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.90 -0.37 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.40 -0.24 -0.38%
Girassol 2 days 63.15 -0.24 -0.38%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 -0.13 -0.21%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.85 +0.22 +0.54%
Western Canadian Select 46 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 46 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 46 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 46 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 46 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 46 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 46 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.23 -0.84 -1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.75 -0.75 -1.35%
Giddings 2 days 48.50 -0.75 -1.52%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.06 -0.84 -1.59%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.01 -0.84 -1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.56 -0.84 -1.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 -1.00 -2.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.56 -0.84 -1.27%
OPEC Will Extend The Cut

China Resumes Oil Hoarding Despite Higher Prices

Keystone XL Is Far From Certain

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

IEA Boss Sees Oil Markets Tighten In 2018

By Irina Slav - Nov 28, 2017, 12:00 PM CST

Global oil markets may tighten in the second half of next year as long as demand remains strong and OPEC and its partners in the production cut agreement extend it, the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of an energy industry event in Norway.

“It’s up to OPEC countries to decide what are they going to do, but what we see is that the market is already on its way towards rebalancing... Therefore the price (of oil) that we have today, above $60, is a good number for most oil investments to be profitable,” Birol said, reinforcing an already strong market sentiment that the Vienna Club meeting this Thursday will set the course of international oil prices for at least the next 12 months.

Oil prices have been falling since the beginning of the week as doubts mount about Russia’s willingness to extend the production cuts by nine months instead of six, and after TransCanada announced that it is restarting its 600,000-bpd Keystone pipeline. The pipeline was shut on November 17 after a 5,000-bpd leak, substantially reducing Canadian crude inflows into the U.S. and boosting WTI to above US$59 this last Friday. Related: Venezuela Could Lose A Lot More Oil Production

Earlier this month, IEA itself sprinkled the market with a bearish scent after it lowered demand forecast by 50,000 bpd in 2017 and 190,000 bpd in 2018, raising concerns that the oil market is actually not as healthy as it seems. That puts demand growth at 1.5 million barrels per day this year, and only 1.3 million bpd in 2018.

Meanwhile, at yesterday’s meeting of the technical committee of the Vienna Club that monitors compliance with the cuts, OPEC chief Mohammed Barkindo praised the cartel and its partners: “…average conformity to the supply adjustments has been over 100 per cent since the implementation of the decision on January 1 of this year.” Barkindo added that investment is returning to the oil industry thanks to the cuts.

OPEC and its partners, led by Russia, are meeting to discuss the extension this Thursday.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

