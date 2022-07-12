IEA Chief Warns The Energy Crisis Could Get Worse

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 95.65 -0.19 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 40 mins 99.49 -7.61 -7.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 101.0 -7.43 -6.85%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.240 +0.077 +1.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.234 -0.031 -0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 91.24 -8.25 -8.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.234 -0.031 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 13 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 13 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 13 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 225 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 13 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 13 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 114.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 79.31 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 89.99 -0.70 -0.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 106.2 -0.70 -0.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 104.5 -0.70 -0.67%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 102.4 -0.70 -0.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 99.54 -0.70 -0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 101.6 -0.70 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 105.2 -0.70 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 99.84 -0.70 -0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.6 -0.69 -0.64%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 92.25 -5.00 -5.14%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 86.00 -14.50 -14.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.5 +2.81 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 89.79 -8.25 -8.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 93.74 -8.25 -8.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 92.25 -8.25 -8.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.25 -0.75 -0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 110.1 -0.20 -0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Sand Powered Batteries for Heating Industries and Homes
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 26 mins Following the Big Money
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100

U.S. Funds Set Sights On Venezuela Oil Investment

U.S. Funds Set Sights On Venezuela Oil Investment

Gramercy Funds Management and Amos…

Oil Prices Bounce Back From Shocking Collapse

Oil Prices Bounce Back From Shocking Collapse

Oil markets saw one of…

Big Oil CEO Believes Carbon Prices Need To Double

Big Oil CEO Believes Carbon Prices Need To Double

CEO of Exxon Mobil, Darren…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IEA Chief Warns The Energy Crisis Could Get Worse

By Irina Slav - Jul 12, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol is warning that the global energy crunch could worsen.
  • The top man of the IEA noted the whole global energy system was in turmoil following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • “The world has never witnessed such a major energy crisis in terms of its depth and its complexity,” Fatih Birol said.
Join Our Community

The global energy crunch might worsen further, the head of the International Energy Agency has warned, noting that winter in Europe will be “difficult”.

“The world has never witnessed such a major energy crisis in terms of its depth and its complexity,” Fatih Birol said on Tuesday at an industry event in Australia, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We might not have seen the worst of it yet -- this is affecting the entire world.”

The top man of the IEA noted the whole global energy system was in turmoil following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with prices of energy commodities skyrocketing across the board because of Russia’s size as an oil and gas exporter.

The situation is particularly bad in Europe, where, Birol said, “This winter [...] will be very, very difficult. This is a major concern, and this may have serious implications for the global economy.” 

Indeed, Europe is already worrying about the winter after Russia reduced the flow of gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in June, blaming a delay in receiving a turbine from Canada, which had just imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow.

Earlier this week, Canada agreed to return the turbine after Germany asked it to make an exception, but Gazprom stopped the gas flow via Nord Stream 1 completely for regularly scheduled maintenance, sparking fears that it might not restart the flow after maintenance is completed.

Europe has been snapping up LNG cargos from all over the world to fill its gas storage ahead of the next heating season—and to fuel its economies as it seeks to reduce imports of Russian gas—but it has still a way to go before it reaches the goal of 80 percent by end-October.

Birol compared the current situation to the oil crisis of the 1970s, noting how that crisis spurred major progress in fuel efficiency and saying this one could lend additional momentum to the transition to low-carbon energy.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s Insatiable Thirst For LNG Is Causing Blackouts In Developing Countries

Next Post

Oil Price Crash Undermines OPEC’s Optimistic Demand Forecast
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming

The Green Ammonia Boom Is Coming
Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?

Are U.S. Gasoline Refiners Running Out Of Steam?
Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?
Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom

Recession Fears Can’t Curb The Commodity Boom
Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?

Should You Buy The Oil Price Dip?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com