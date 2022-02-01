Guyana Delivers Again: New Discovery Made Offshore

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.67 +0.52 +0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.85 +0.59 +0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.750 -0.124 -2.54%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.737 +0.022 +0.80%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 +0.026 +1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.31 +1.24 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.31 +1.24 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.48 -0.90 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.89 +0.75 +0.83%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 86.15 +1.33 +1.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 +0.026 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.17 -0.62 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 63 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.50 -0.39 -0.42%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.48 -0.90 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.48 -0.90 -0.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.78 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.89 +0.75 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 74.05 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 75.30 +1.33 +1.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.15 +1.33 +1.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 88.55 +1.33 +1.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 85.75 +1.33 +1.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 82.75 +1.33 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 82.75 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 88.15 +1.33 +1.53%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 82.75 +1.33 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.31 +1.24 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 84.50 +1.25 +1.50%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 78.25 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.30 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.10 +1.33 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.05 +1.33 +1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 84.50 +1.25 +1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 42.50 -34.50 -44.81%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 91.09 +0.83 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 19 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 4 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 5 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Considers Hiking Royalty Rates For Oil

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Colombia’s already-struggling oil industry is…

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

There is a 200-million-barrel gap…

China Set To Release Crude From Strategic Reserve In Early February

China Set To Release Crude From Strategic Reserve In Early February

China has agreed with the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Guyana Delivers Again: New Discovery Made Offshore

By Irina Slav - Feb 01, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Frontera Energy struck oil in the Corentyne Block offshore Guyana, the company said this week.

"Initial results from the Kawa-1 well are positive and reinforce CGX and Frontera's belief in the potentially transformational opportunity our investments and interests in Guyana present for our companies and the country," said Frontera board chairman Gabriel de Alba.

"Kawa-1 results add to the growing success story unfolding in offshore Guyana as the country emerges as a global oil and gas exploration hotspot," he added.

Indeed, Guyana has turned into the brightest star in the oil universe lately after Exxon and its partner Hess made a string of discoveries in the Stabroek Block, unlocking reserves of more than 10 billion barrels of crude.

Since it first struck oil offshore Guyana, the U.S. supermajor has made more than 20 discoveries; the latest two announced earlier this month.

"Both discoveries increase our understanding of the resource, our continued confidence in the block's exploration potential, and our view that the many discoveries to date could result in up to 10 development projects," said Mike Cousins, senior vice president of exploration and new ventures at Exxon t the time.

It was thanks to Exxon's discoveries that Guyana became an oil exporter a couple of years ago and has further ambitions in this respect as production grows. This month, the daily average is seen rising threefold to 340,000 bpd after Exxon puts into operation a second floating production, storage, and offloading vessel.

Frontera, meanwhile, which is exploring the Corentyne Block through subsidiary CGX, plans to spud a second well in the block in the second half of the year.

Guyana, meanwhile, is in talks on an oil alliance with neighbors Suriname and Brazil. Reuters reported last month that the three were discussing building infrastructure that would help them better share their energy and natural resources.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Big Oil Is Quietly Exploring For More Crude
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning

$90 Oil Is Only The Beginning
It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com