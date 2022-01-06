Goldman Sachs: Commodity Supercycle Could Last A Decade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 79.46 +1.61 +2.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 81.93 +1.13 +1.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 3.812 -0.070 -1.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins 2.478 +0.032 +1.29%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.304 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 81.01 +3.16 +4.06%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.304 +0.012 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.44 +0.93 +1.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.74 +0.75 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.83 +1.69 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 38 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.51 +1.44 +1.78%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.92 +1.29 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.79 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.93 +0.93 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 64.94 +0.40 +0.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 65.75 +0.91 +1.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 76.85 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.25 +0.86 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 75.25 +0.76 +1.02%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 71.90 +1.41 +2.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 74.85 +1.36 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 76.60 +1.11 +1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 71.85 +0.86 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.08 +0.98 +1.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 81.50 +1.15 +1.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.80 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.75 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.34 +0.86 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

IEA Will Soon Free All Its Energy Data

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

Climate activists are once again…

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Even with a temporary dip…

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices recovered on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Goldman Sachs: Commodity Supercycle Could Last A Decade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 06, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • Goldman Sachs: oil prices could reach $95 if Iran doesn’t return to the market this year
  • Goldman Sachs: commodities overall are set for a supercycle that could potentially last a decade
Join Our Community

Oil prices could reach $95 if Iran doesn’t return to the market this year, while commodities overall are set for a supercycle that could potentially last a decade, according to Goldman Sachs, which is “extremely bullish” on the whole commodity complex.

Currently, we are seeing record dislocations in energy markets, metals markets, and agriculture markets, Jeff Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Thursday.

There is still a lot of money in the system, while investment positions in commodities are very low, which is setting the stage for further upsides in oil prices and the prices of other commodities, Currie said.

“The best place to be right now, particularly given the Fed pivot, are commodities,” Goldman Sachs’s global head of commodities told Bloomberg.

“We think you’re going to see another year of out-performance of commodities and real assets more broadly,” Currie added.

Goldman Sachs basically reiterates its core thesis from October 2020: this is the beginning of a supercycle in commodities that could last up to a decade, he said.

Specifically referring to oil, Goldman’s head of commodities is also very bullish due to low investment in the sector and the fact that only two oil producers in the world—Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—currently have the capacity and the means to pump more oil than they did in January 2020, just before COVID. Everyone else is struggling, Currie said.  

“This market has the potential to get very tight going over the course of next 3-6 months,” he added.

Goldman’s call for Brent Crude prices for the first quarter of 2022 is $85 per barrel, assuming that Iran could legitimately return to the market later this year. But an Iranian return now looks increasingly unlikely, and without Iranian exports, we could be looking at $95 oil, according to Currie.

Last month, Goldman Sachs forecast crude oil prices could hit $100 in 2023 as demand growth outpaces supply growth.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices For Asia In February
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity
Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase

Venezuela Surprises Oil Markets With Large Production Increase
New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis

New England Is One Cold Snap Away From An Energy Crisis
Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?

Could A Graphite Shortage Derail The $3 Trillion EV Boom?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com