Global Energy Investments Rekindle Interest In Oil And Gas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.65 -0.44 -0.55%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 83.72 -0.52 -0.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.68 +1.04 +1.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 7 hours 2.492 -0.173 -6.49%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.929 -0.021 -0.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 80.39 +0.76 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.929 -0.021 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 83.18 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 84.74 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 83.58 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 605 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 83.70 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 86.58 +0.51 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.82 +0.18 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 58 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 57.53 -0.85 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 80.93 -0.85 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 79.18 -0.85 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 76.33 -0.85 -1.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 74.33 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 83.28 -0.85 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 72.63 -0.85 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.51 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.63 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 -1.00 -1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Reach 8-Month High

OPEC Raises 2023 Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC Raises 2023 Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC has lifted its crude…

Demand Surge Set To Push Oil Prices Higher This Year

Demand Surge Set To Push Oil Prices Higher This Year

While demand has already returned…

Offshore Oil Stocks Flying As Investors Bet On A Deep Water Boom

Offshore Oil Stocks Flying As Investors Bet On A Deep Water Boom

Offshore drilling companies have seen…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Energy Investments Rekindle Interest In Oil And Gas

By Irina Slav - Jul 27, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • After almost a decade of underinvestment, the oil and gas industry is seeing a rebound, with a 25% increase in large-scale projects since 2020.
  • Despite pledges from governments and the financial industry to reduce exposure to oil and gas, investments in the sector continue, driven by rates of return and rising demand.
  • The reduction in resource life due to underinvestment in exploration could lead to a supply tightening and increased global supply share for OPEC, potentially keeping oil prices high for a longer period.
Join Our Community
Offshore Oil

For years, OPEC has warned that not enough is being invested in future oil and gas production on a global scale. For years activists have been calling for an end to even that reduced investment.

Meanwhile, last year’s energy squeeze in Europe seems to have opened a lot of eyes to the fact that whether activists like them or not, oil and gas remain essential. And after almost a decade of underinvestment, the energy industry is once again spending on future supply.

Goldman Sachs reported this month that there were currently 70 large-scale oil and gas projects under development globally right now. That was up by a substantial 25% from 2020, although 2020 could hardly be seen as a normal year for investment decision-making in any industry except IT.

This is good news for those who consider energy security important. Per the investment bank, the seven-year-long underinvestment period led to a sharp decline in the resource life of future projects as well as the life of already producing fields. With a rebound in investment, this may yet change.

The question seems to be whether this investment is rebounding fast enough. In a recent article for GIS, the CEO of energy consultancy Crystol Energy, Carole Nakhe, noted that some observers are talking about a so-called investment gap.

While lacking in an official definition, the investment gap basically refers to the difference between what is being invested in an industry and what needs to be invested in order to secure a sufficient supply of what that industry produces.

Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser, who has repeatedly warned of an investment shortfall in oil and gas, has essentially been warning of an investment gap. Nakhe, on the other hand, argues that being the cyclical industry that it is, oil and gas is simply going through yet another cycle.

The energy transition and governments’ commitments to reduce emissions, notably from oil and gas production and use, has its part to play in this cycle. According to Nasser, it may play a bad part in it. According to Nakhe, the transition push will not be enough to discourage oil and gas investments just like that.

“Unless there is an official ban on such investment, investing in oil and gas will continue to be directed by the rate of return,” Nakhe wrote, and Goldman’s new-project information appears to support this.

The number of large-scale projects under development in the global oil and gas industry has risen from 57 in 2021 to 70 this year despite a marked intensification in transition commitments being made by governments and pledges by the financial industry that it will curb its exposure to oil and gas.

Indeed, it appears that despite all these pledges, finance is still available for oil and gas projects, not to mention governments’ willingness to subsidy petroleum-derived fuels to keep prices low and voters calm. We saw it last year in Europe and it prompted a strong response from transition advocates and activists.

Not only is investment in new oil and gas supply rebounding, but the rebound will last a while. According to Goldman’s analysts, the next five years would see an average annual capex spending increases of some 10% on average—a pretty healthy rate. It is also a rate that reflects rising demand, which many, including OPEC, the IEA, and Goldman, expect to reach all-time highs in the coming years.

That is happening, once again, despite transition commitments, despite rising EV manufacturing and sales numbers, and despite the continuing and urgent push to switch power generation from gas and coal to wind and solar as fast as physically possible.

Over the past few years, as the transition push gathered pace, many oil and gas executives began to worry about the long-term viability of the industry. Combined with pressure from activist investors, this worry must have contributed to the decision to spend less on future production.

Yet with the pandemic over and with the war in Ukraine a clear demonstration that nothing is certain in this world, least of all energy supply, the thinking might have started to change, especially with evidence that demand for oil and gas is strong and rising.

There is a problem, however. The problem is the reduced resource life Goldman notes in its report, which cites the head of EMEA natural resources research, Michele Della Vigna. According to her, that life was halved in the seven years since 2014 because oil and gas drillers invested less in exploration. And the less you invest in exploration, the less future supply you get to lock in.

ADVERTISEMENT

That might mean a more permanent supply tightening for a while but, more than that, it would further boost OPEC’s share of global supply—something that U.S. industry executives have also warned about.

“The U.S. shale revolution is effectively over, and we’re going into shale maturity and actually shale decline after the middle of the decade, Della Vigna says.

“And all of this, I think, just gives back pricing power to OPEC. That is the only area in the world, especially in the Middle East, where there is meaningful remaining reserve life,” she adds. What this means is that oil prices may remain higher than many buyers would like for longer.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tightening Fundamentals Have Given Oil Prices Significant Upside
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage
3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption

3 Under-The-Radar EV Stocks For A Summer Of Disruption
Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  

Russian Crude Oil Exports Continue To Plunge  
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com