Global Battery Demand To Increase 15-Fold As EV Boom Takes Off

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 107.7 -2.93 -2.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 mins 110.8 -2.14 -1.89%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 4.722 -0.040 -0.84%
Graph up Heating Oil 56 mins 3.503 +0.009 +0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 3.284 -0.024 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 107.3 -4.13 -3.71%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.284 -0.024 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.7 +11.04 +11.19%
Graph up Murban 2 days 111.6 +10.90 +10.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 105.7 +3.41 +3.33%
Graph down Basra Light 94 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 115.8 +4.43 +3.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 111.8 +4.02 +3.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 112.9 +4.02 +3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.2 +8.31 +8.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.77 +6.56 +7.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 96.50 +7.19 +8.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 112.8 +7.19 +6.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 111.0 +7.19 +6.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.9 +7.19 +7.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 106.1 +7.19 +7.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 106.1 +7.19 +7.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 108.2 +7.19 +7.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 111.7 +7.19 +6.88%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 106.4 +7.19 +7.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.7 +7.23 +6.79%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 97.75 -3.00 -2.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 105.1 +7.18 +7.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 102.1 -2.93 -2.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 106.0 -2.93 -2.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 104.0 -3.00 -2.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.8 +7.00 +7.47%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 115.7 +6.69 +6.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 2 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 45 mins Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 19 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 21 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 1 day "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia Dumps Suncor for Video Games

Breaking News:

Saudis Could Hike Prices For Their Oil To Highest Spreads On Record

OPEC Chief: Oil Industry “Under Siege”

OPEC Chief: Oil Industry “Under Siege”

The global oil industry is…

Forecasters Have No Clue Where Oil Demand Is Really Going

Forecasters Have No Clue Where Oil Demand Is Really Going

Since the Paris Agreement in…

Oil Supply From Libya's Largest Oilfield Suspended

Oil Supply From Libya's Largest Oilfield Suspended

Crude oil production from Libya's…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global Battery Demand To Increase 15-Fold As EV Boom Takes Off

By Rystad Energy - Mar 03, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Global demand for batteries could surge 15-fold by 2030.
  • Passenger electric vehicles (EV) will be the most significant contributor to future battery growth.
  • Stationary storage will be the next-most significant contributor.
Join Our Community

As the energy transition quickens and countries and consumers strive to decarbonize, global battery demand could surge exponentially and approach nine terawatt-hours (TWh) annually by 2030, 15 times the levels seen in 2021.

Rystad Energy research shows that although global battery demand in 2021 stood at 580 gigawatt-hours (GWh), more than double 2020’s total, global supply was still able to keep up. However, that is set to change in the coming years as the appetite for battery technologies in passenger vehicles and stationary storage grows significantly, straining the supply chain.

This demand projection is in line with a 1.6-degree global warming scenario and the changes required to energy systems. It is also unconstrained by any potential supply issues. In terms of components, lithium-ion batteries will dominate the market this decade, although sodium-ion battery demand will materialize by 2030.

Passenger electric vehicles (EV) will be the most significant contributor to future battery growth, accounting for about 55% of total demand by the end of the decade. Demand for these batteries is expected to hit 4.9 TWh by 2030, more than 13 times higher than 2021’s comparatively tiny total of 373 GWh.

Stationary storage will be the next-most significant contributor, with a projected demand of more than 2.5 TWh in 2030, 29% of the total market. The need for storage is set to soar from 139 GWh in 2021 because of the more prominent role that volatile renewable energy sources will play as the world shifts away from fossil fuels. This will increase the need for electricity to be stored when renewable power output is high to periods when output falls, such as times when wind speeds are low wind as happened in Europe last year. Repurposed EV batteries are a viable option for stationary storage, but they will only start to play a significant role from 2040 onwards with enough depleted EV batteries only available by then. 

Light to medium-heavy commercial vehicles will mainly be electrified in the future, contributing about 1 TWh of demand by 2030. Electrified aviation and shipping will also have battery needs, but the total demand from these sectors will not significantly impact the global picture.

“Battery demand growth is inevitable as the energy transition quickens, but global supply will fall short without substantial investment or improvements in battery technology in the immediate future. Based on announced targets, battery supply will hit 5.5 TWh by 2030, meeting only about 60% of the expected demand. Gigafactories are being built quickly worldwide, and this supply outlook will likely change. Still, the importance of these continued investments cannot be understated,” says Marius Foss, head of global energy systems at Rystad Energy.

Asia, specifically China, will dominate the regional battery demand breakdown by 2030. Under the 1.6-degree scenario, Asian demand will account for 41% of the global battery market, reaching 3.6 TWh. To meet domestic and international demand, China is targeting 50% of global cell production by 2030, accelerated by the ambitious expansion plans of domestic producers such as CATL, Gotion High-Tech and SVOLT. The pressing demand of its domestic market and offtake agreements with several top-tier automakers globally are driving the steep cell-making capacity expansion planned in the region. 

European and North American battery demand will also steadily increase by the end of the decade, reaching 1.9 TWh and 1.7 TWh respectively. The Middle East and South American markets will increase significantly too but will not come close to the three largest regions. Africa’s demand is projected to increase gradually over the next few years, after which it will surge more than 350% from 50 GWh in 2027 to 227 GWh just three years later.

Several regions are accelerating efforts to develop a domestic supply chain to avoid over-reliance on battery imports from Asia. North America saw 10 major plant announcements in 2021, seven of which are part of joint ventures between cell makers and automakers. Joint ventures comprised about 77% of the newly announced projects in the region last year. In Europe, battery supply expansion seems motivated by reducing Asian dependence to support automakers’ plans. More than half of the planned projects are intended to localize production capacities, with European cell makers accounting for about a third of total capacity expansions announced last year.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Supply From Libya's Largest Oilfield Suspended

Next Post

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens
Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com