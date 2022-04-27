Italy May Consider Nationalizing Giant Lukoil Refinery

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 101.6 -0.46 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 104.6 -0.72 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours 7.267 +0.417 +6.09%
Graph up Heating Oil 25 mins 4.707 +0.033 +0.71%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 3.438 -0.019 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 20 hours 104.6 +2.77 +2.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 hours 104.6 +2.77 +2.72%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 104.6 -0.08 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 20 hours 102.9 +1.01 +0.99%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 100.8 -0.78 -0.77%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 3.438 -0.019 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 102.8 +3.26 +3.28%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 105.0 +3.09 +3.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 103.6 +0.46 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 149 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 105.6 +0.68 +0.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 104.6 -0.08 -0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 104.6 -0.08 -0.08%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 103.1 +0.17 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 20 hours 102.9 +1.01 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 87.54 +2.79 +3.29%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 87.60 +3.16 +3.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 103.9 +3.16 +3.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 102.1 +3.16 +3.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 100.0 +3.16 +3.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 97.15 +3.16 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 97.15 +3.16 +3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 99.25 +3.16 +3.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 102.8 +3.16 +3.17%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 97.45 +3.16 +3.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 20 hours 104.6 +2.77 +2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 98.50 +3.50 +3.68%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 92.25 +3.50 +3.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 106.7 -3.59 -3.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 95.97 +3.48 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 99.92 +3.48 +3.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 99.92 +3.48 +3.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 98.50 +3.50 +3.68%
Chart Kansas Common 20 hours 92.00 +3.25 +3.66%
Chart Buena Vista 20 hours 109.7 +2.66 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 2 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 2 hours "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 19 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 1 day "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

Breaking News:

Washington Approves More U.S. LNG Exports For Europe

U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Oil Rally Halts

U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Oil Rally Halts

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:…

China Becomes Driving Force In Hot Aluminium Market

China Becomes Driving Force In Hot Aluminium Market

High energy cost and the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Italy May Consider Nationalizing Giant Lukoil Refinery

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 27, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Government sources have told Reuters that Italy may temporarily nationalize the ISAB refinery owned by Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer whose CEO resigned after being sanctioned by the UK and the European Union. 

Reuters cited unnamed sources as stating that Italy’s Industry Minister plans to raise the issue at a Thursday cabinet meeting, though it is not currently on the agenda. 

ISAB is owned by Litasco, a Swiss-based trading company, which is in turn controlled by Lukoil. 

The ISAB refinery–the largest in Italy–is a major contributor to Italy’s refining capacity, accounting for some 22% of production. An estimated 30-40% of its input comes from Russia, according to Reuters. The news agency also cited ISAB’s deputy general manager as saying that the refinery would find it impossible to source crude oil input from elsewhere because it lacks “credit at the international level”. 

Last week, Italy’s Ecological Transition Minister reportedly said that Italy could begin its road to independence from Russian oil by H2 2023, but not before, according to a Reuters report

Bloomberg also reports that Lukoil managed to make a debt payment of over $34 million on the same day that Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov’s resignation was announced. 

Alekperov owns over nearly 9% of Lukoil, with just over 3% of voting shares. He is worth an estimated $20 billion. 

Lukoil produces some 2% of the world’s crude oil. The fact that the company has distanced itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticized the invasion of Ukraine has not protected it from sanctions. Alekperov is known as a long-time Putin ally. 

Alekperov resigned last week in order to protect the company's operations and investors. 

In early March, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) suspended some 27 companies over Russia’s war on Ukraine. 

Archived copies of tax payments to the Russian government show that Lukoil contributed more than 5 billion pounds to Putin’s war chest in 2020 alone, according to the Guardian

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Five Oil Pipeline Valves Reportedly Shut Down By German Activists

Next Post

TotalEnergies Books $4.1 Billion Impairment Charge On Arctic LNG 2 Exit

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com