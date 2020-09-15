IEA Cuts Oil Demand Forecast On More Fragile Outlook

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 min 37.26 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 40.53 +0.92 +2.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 min 2.310 +0.041 +1.81%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 39.08 +1.02 +2.68%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.87 -2.18%
Graph down Urals 17 hours 39.85 -0.30 -0.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 35.25 -0.21 -0.59%
Chart Natural Gas 1 min 2.310 +0.041 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 39.35 +0.64 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 39.54 +0.50 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 38.04 +0.79 +2.12%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 42.63 +1.15 +2.77%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 39.21 +0.89 +2.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 39.10 +0.58 +1.51%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 39.69 +0.58 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 38.96 -0.87 -2.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 25.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 29.16 -0.07 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 36.26 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 37.66 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 34.41 -0.07 -0.20%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 33.26 -0.07 -0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 33.26 -0.07 -0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 34.41 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 36.01 -0.07 -0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 33.31 -0.07 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 38.73 -0.10 -0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 34.75 +1.00 +2.96%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 28.50 +1.00 +3.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 38.49 -0.03 -0.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 32.23 +1.02 +3.27%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 36.18 +1.02 +2.90%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 36.18 +1.02 +2.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 34.75 +1.00 +2.96%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 27.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.00 -0.07 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 14 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 3 hours Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 14 hours Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry
  • 9 hours WTI: $45 is the new $65. OPEC is on its final decline.
  • 8 hours China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 1 hour Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 1 day The storming of the Reichstag
  • 2 days TX NATGAS flaring
  • 1 day FNV – One company with Gold, Silver, Oil, and Gas “Royalty and Streaming” Investments
  • 2 days “COVID-911: From Homeland Security to Biosecurity” 33 minutes by Corbett Report
  • 2 days 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 days Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 13 hours Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 days Surviving without coal is a challenge!!

Breaking News:

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

OPEC+ Output Cuts Increasingly Important For Oil Market Recovery

OPEC+ Output Cuts Increasingly Important For Oil Market Recovery

OPEC+ compliance has been strong…

CFTC Report: Financial Markets Under Threat From Climate Change

CFTC Report: Financial Markets Under Threat From Climate Change

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Forecast On More Fragile Outlook

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 15, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

For a second consecutive month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut on Tuesday its forecast for global oil demand this year, citing an “even more fragile outlook” about the oil market rebalancing.

In its closely-watched Oil Market Report, the IEA said that resurging COVID-19 cases in many countries, resulting in local lockdowns and continued work-from-home, would weigh on oil demand this quarter and next, leading to total world oil demand falling by 8.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, a downward revision from the 8.1-million-bpd fall expected in the August report.

Last month’s report had also downgraded oil demand estimates, by 140,000 bpd from the previous report—which was the first downgrade in several months, “reflecting the stalling of mobility as the number of Covid-19 cases remains high, and weakness in the aviation sector,” the IEA said in August.

In the report September, the IEA noted that sentiment on the market has weakened while the uncertainty about the pandemic “shows little signs of abating.”

Localized lockdowns in parts of the world and resurging cases in major economies in Europe, such as France and the UK, “weigh heavily on economic activity and lead to lower expectations for a recovery in energy demand,” the IEA said.

“Chinese crude buying – which has provided strong support to the crude market since April - slowed sharply for September and October deliveries leaving unsold barrels piling up. In addition, persistently weak refinery margins provide little incentive to boost crude purchases. Finally, we see that trading houses are once again looking to charter ships to store oil,” the agency said.

Rising global output with eased OPEC+ cuts and expectations of lower demand compared to last month’s estimates suggest that stocks will be drawing at a slower pace than expected.

The estimates from the IEA echoed OPEC’s report from Monday, in which the cartel also downgraded its global oil demand forecast for this year for the second time in a row. OPEC now sees oil demand dropping by 9.5 million bpd this year compared to 2019, as risks with the pandemic and economic activity remains skewed to the downside. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Venezuela Charges U.S. Citizen With Spying

Next Post

OPEC’s New Headache Is Its Third-Biggest Producer

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

 Alt text

Nuclear Power Could Win Big In U.S. Elections
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com